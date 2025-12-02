Saint Lucia Election 2025: SLP Wins Second Term with 14 of 17 Seats; Regional Leaders Congratulate PM Pierre

Saint Lucia: The Saint Lucia Labour party (SLP) has won the 2025 general elections and has secured its second consecutive term in the office. The party won 14 out of 17 seats, giving Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre a strong mandate to continue leading the country. Supporters started celebrating all across the island with rallies as early results made the outcome clear. The SLP performed very well in most constituencies and won by large margins in many areas.

Prime Minister Pierre delivered one of the strongest results of the night. In Castries East, he remained in the lead from the very beginning of the count. He got a total of 822 votes, which is almost 80% of all ballots cast, showing his strong hold on the constituency.

The United Workers Party (UWP) only won one seat, which was secured by its leader, Allen Chastanet in Micoud South. Observers noted that his margin was even less than the previous elections. Two independent candidates also secured seats, giving them a new place in the Parliament.

Many citizens were motivated by the SLP’s promises of economic growth, social support, and modern development. These goals were the main focus in the party’s 2025 manifesto, which highlighted a plan for a safer and more prosperous nation.

CARICOM leaders applaud SLP’s re-election

Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr Terrance Drew congratulated PM Philip J. Pierre on his return to the office and the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) on their victory. “As they begin this new mandate, I look forward to continued collaboration between St. Kitts and Nevis and Saint Lucia, especially as we work together within CARICOM and the OECS, to strengthen regional development, economic resilience, and opportunities for our people,” he shared via a Facebook post.

Prime Minister of Dominica, Dr Roosevelt Skerrit also extended his warm wishes to the SLP and PM Pierre. He shared a post on his official facebook account, which read, “This renewed mandate is a clear and unambiguous vote of confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Pierre and his development plans for St. Lucia. I embrace the opportunity to continue working with the Government and people of St. Lucia to further the progress of our nations, and strengthen regional unity.”

The Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness congratulated Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre on his re-election. He also said that Jamaica will continue to collaborate with Saint Lucia to tackle mutual challenges and work towards development.

“Jamaica remains committed to strengthening our partnership as we work together on our shared regional priorities. I look forward to continued collaboration and deeper cooperation within CARICOM,” noted PM Holness.