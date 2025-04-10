St. Vincent sees tourism boost as four global airlines land at Argyle International Airport

Argyle International Airport in St. Vincent and the Grenadines marked its busiest day on the runway, welcoming four different aircrafts from four global airlines on Wednesday. This marks a significant moment for the tourism sector of the island, highlighting its growing global appeal among the international passengers and the airlines.

The airlines including, American Airlines, Caribbean Airlines, Virgin Atlantic, and Air Canada landed together at the Argyle International Airport, bringing hundreds and thousands of passengers. Passengers onboarded the aircraft explored the diverse offerings of the island, immersed themselves in the natural beauty, pristine beaches, lush rainforests, vibrant culture and traditions of the country.

“When the runway turns into a global meetup. American Airlines, Caribbean Airlines, Virgin Atlantic, and Air Canada—landing together at Argyle International! Wednesdays hit different when the world comes to SVG,” noted authorities Argyle International Airport Inc.

Expressing his excitement on the touching down of four international airlines at the airport, the Minister of Tourism of St. Vincent and the Grenadines noted that the AIA is working for every sector in the development as a country. He added that the labour at the airport is continuously working hard, aimed at enhancing the growth and development of the nation as a whole.

The tourism minister added that the arrival of four international airlines highlights the growing popularity of the country. They added that such arrivals not only boost tourism but also play a significant role in strengthening connectivity between the international airlines and the nation.

The Minister added that the touching down of these aircrafts also showcases the seamless and diverse travel options, allowing visitors to enjoy and explore the highly-anticipated VincyMas festival with their loved ones.

Delta Airlines to soon operate its services to St. Vincent

As per the details, the Delta Airlines will soon join Virgin Atlantic, American Airlines, Air Canada, Jet Blue, and Caribbean Airlines in providing international flights to and from St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The Delta Airlines has expanded its winter service to include nonstop flights from Atlanta to St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada.

These daily flights will operate from 20th December, 2025 to 12th April, 2026. Both these routes are expected to be operate using Delta’s Boeing 737-800 aircraft. As per reports, the aircraft is equipped with First Class, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin, ensuring comfortable services to all the passengers. Emphasising on the increase in services, the tourism minister described it as a testament to their commitment and dedication towards making St. Vincent and the Grenadines, a premier Caribbean destination for all the travellers.