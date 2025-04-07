Delta Airlines launches nonstop daily flights to Grenada and St. Vincent, enhancing connectivity to Atlanta

These new travel services will enhance connectivity and provide seamless, accessible options for travelers looking to enjoy the winter season in Grenada and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Delta Airlines has announced plans to launch non-stop daily flight services connecting Grenada and St. Vincent and the Grenadines to Atlanta. Services effective from 20th December, 2025, are a part of Delta’s largest-ever winter schedule to Latin America and the Caribbean region.

These services will play a significant role in ensuring more connectivity and convenience for travellers. This new travel route will make open seamless and accessible travel options for visitors who are seeking to enjoy the winter season with their loved ones in Grenada and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

With the announcement of the new route, Delta Airlines became the only carrier from the U.S. to offer nonstop service to St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada from Atlanta. Both the routes will be operated by Delta’s state-of-the-art Boeing 737 MAX equipped with First Class, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin.

The Tourism Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Carlos James shed light on the new route and noted that it will play a significant role in making the destination more accessible to the visitors by leveraging these strategic partnerships. He added that this collaboration will also play a major role in strengthening connectivity between the Caribbean region and the US which is considered as one of the major source markets of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The SVG Tourism Minister also highlighted a record-breaking year in stayover arrivals and aimed at surpassing all those in the coming months and years. He added that the services would play a significant role in boosting tourism and strengthening the connectivity between Grenada, St Vincent and the Grenadines and U.S.A.

Delta Airlines has also encouraged the interested travellers to book their tickets at the official website of the airline, i.e., www.delta.com. They have encouraged them to plan their next adventurous trip to the Caribbean, enjoying the vibrant offerings of the region.

Schedule of new route of Delta Airlines to Grenada and St. Vincent

· St Vincent (New: 1 Daily) – 20th December, 2025 – 12th April, 2026

· Grenada (New: 1 Daily) - 20th December, 2025 – 12th April, 2026