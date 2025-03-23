Grenada launches handcrafted spice syrup, celebrating island’s unique flavours

The syrup is made in collaboration between the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA), the Grenada Cooperative Nutmeg Association (GCNA) and acclaimed US mixologist Joji Watanabe.

Grenada launched its first-ever signature spice syrup, a handcrafted infusion of the island’s world-renowned nutmeg, cinnamon and other native spices. This syrup will serve as the foundation of official cocktail of Grenada, offering a distinctive flavour profile that sets the island different and unique in the hospitality industry.

As per the details shared by the authorities, the syrup is made in collaboration between the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA), the Grenada Cooperative Nutmeg Association (GCNA) and acclaimed US mixologist Joji Watanabe. Shedding light on the spice syrup, the mixologist noted that it embodies the deep agricultural heritage and artisanal craftsmanship of the island.

He added that this syrup is unique from all the rums made across the Caribbean. He added that the spice syrup introduced by them is made of the spices of Grenada, which outlines the rich flavour experience of the island.

The CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority also shed light on the syrup introduced, stating that its essence lies in the backbone of their rich history, economy and culinary traditions. ““Every island offers rum, but only Grenada is the Spice Isle. This syrup is a celebration of our heritage, giving us a truly unique signature that visitors can savour and take home.”

She noted that their motive was not just to creating a drink but bottling a piece of Grenada’s identity, giving their guests a sensory memory of the island that lingers long after they leave.

Naming signature cocktail competition

The Grenada Tourism Authority has also announced to name a signature cocktail competition, aimed at building advocacy and pride among Grenadians. They noted that their main aim behind the competition is to encouraging the people to take ownership of this new national product and share it with the world.

The Chairman of the Grenada Tourism Authority, Randall Dolland mentioned about the competition, describing it more than just naming a cocktail. He highlighted about the main aim of the competition, noting that it is to celebrate what makes Grenada unique. He added that this cocktail will become an essential part of their hospitality industry which will allow everyone, from locals to visitors, to become ambassadors for the Grenadian experience.