High-Intensity Police Operation underway after series of vehicle thefts in Trinidad

Trinidad and Tobago: Authorities are conducting a high-intensity operation across several districts, after multiple vehicles were stolen from the homes and streets between March 11 to March 13. Reportedly, five separate cases of thievery are being investigated in the areas including Laventille, Chase Village, Cunupia, Arima, and Trincity.

According to police reports, between March 11 and March 13, many people filed their cases or reports that their private vehicle had been stolen from their houses and streets.

Reportedly, the first incident took place at the Besson Street district, on March 11, when a 33-year-old victim, parked his vehicle identified as silver Toyota Aqua, at around 1 a.m., in the Besson Street district. After that he went to bed and slept peacefully, but when he went outside to check his vehicle at around 6:30 a.m., he noticed that his vehicle, bearing registration PEA 5481, was missing.

The second incident took place on March 11, at Hosein Drive in Chase Village, when a 55-year-old businessman’s white Nissan Tiida, valued at $35,000 with a registration PDH 2405, was stolen from his residence, which he parked at night. The discovery was made on the following day, when the victim checked and found out that his car was not there, where he parked.

In another incident that occurred on March 12, at Church Street in Cunupia, a 34-year-old steel fixer filed a report, that his silver Nissan AD Wagon, which is valued at $34,000 had been stolen from an open driveway near an apartment building. He told the officers that in the evening of March 11, he parked his vehicle which was stolen in the early hours of March 12.

Meanwhile in another case, which took place in the Arouca, the owner of a white coloured Kia Cerato, which is valued at $180,000 with a registration no. PEF 3341, reported that his car is missing which he parked and secured outside his home in Trincity, at around 7 p.m. on March 11.

While the police of these districts were investigating the matter, Arima police also received a report of a missing silver Hyundai Accent, valued at $85,000 and bearing registration PDN 4431, on March 13. It is being reported by the owner of the car that, when he was sleeping he heard a loud slamming sound of a car door at around 2:55 a.m., which awakened him.

Following that, he went outside to check and discovered that his vehicle was not at its place.

Following these complaints and reports, the officers of all these districts launched their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident, while launching an operation to combat further theft.

Authorities stated that, the officers of Laventille, Chase Village, Cunupia, Arima, and Trincity districts are continuing their inquiries into the cases of larceny of motor vehicles and are actively trying to arrest the suspects and recover stolen items.