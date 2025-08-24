World’s Largest Cruise Ship joins Royal Caribbean Fleet

Packed with 18 decks, eight themed neighborhoods, and record-breaking attractions, Star of the Seas redefines the future of cruising.

Royal Caribbean’s newest and the world’s largest cruise ship, Star of the Seas, has officially hit the water. The christening ceremony of the ship took place on August 20, 2025 at Port Canaveral in Florida, marking its inaugural call as the second vessel in Royal Caribbean’s Icon Class.

Star of the Seas ties in size with its sister ship, Icon of the Seas, as the largest cruise ship at present. It features 18 deck levels and 8 themed neighborhoods which include:-

Thrill Island - home to the biggest waterpark at sea.

Chill Island - multiple pools and whirlpools, including a swim-up Swim & Tonic bar

Surfside - a family-oriented area which includes play spaces for all ages.

The Hideaway - adult-oriented retreat which features a suspended infinity pool.

Central Park - a green area which is home to over 33,000 live plants.

Royal Promenade - the heart of the ship.

AquaDome - a peaceful day-time spot which transforms into an entertainment venue at night.

Suite Neighborhood - a private area which includes premium amenities for suite guests.

Moreover, the ship has 13 free dining options and 14 specialty restaurants which include the Lincoln Park Supper Club, Izumi Hibachi & Sushi, and Chops Grille. Guests can enjoy drinks at 18 bars which range from the Desserted Milkshake Bar that serves boozy traits to lively entertainment venues like Dueling Pianos.

Entertainment highlights include the Torque aqua show, the Absolute Zero ice skating performance, a full-scale production of Back to the Future: The Musical, and a great variety of live music and comedy.

Christening and Maiden Voyage

Astronaut Kellie Gerardi led the christening and named the ship at the christening ceremony held in its AquaTheater. Also at the event was a Royal Caribbean tradition of bagpipes and drums and a preview of the Torque aqua show.

Star of the Seas will set sail for her first voyage on August 31, 2025 which will be of 7-night duration in the Eastern and Western Caribbean. Also included in the itineraries is a stop at Royal Caribbean’s private island Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Bookings are open through 2027, with the ship expected to call at places like St Kitts and Nevis on future trips.

Cruise Schedule Highlights (2025–2027)

7-Night Eastern Caribbean & Perfect Day:-

Day 1: Depart from Port Canaveral at 4:30 PM

Day 2: Perfect Day at CocoCay (7 AM - 4 PM)

Day 3: At sea

Day 4: Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas (12:30 AM - 8 PM)

Day 5: Philipsburg, St. Maarten (8 AM - 5 PM)

Days 6–7: At sea

Day 8: Return to Port Canaveral at 6 AM

7-Night Western Caribbean & Perfect Day