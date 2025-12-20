Republic of Korea donates US$300,000 to support Jamaica’s Post–Hurricane Melissa Recovery

The funding will support the reconstruction of homes and infrastructure, as well as relief efforts, after Hurricane Melissa severely damaged many communities and claimed at least 45 lives in Jamaica.

20th of December 2025

Jamaica: The Republic of Korea has donated $300,000 to Jamaica to help with the post Hurricane Melissa recovery. The announcement of the donation was made at the handover ceremony which took place on Wednesday, December 17, 2025. It was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade on Port Royal Street in downtown Kingston.

This funding will be used for reconstruction of houses and infrastructure and provide relief efforts in Jamaica. Many communities were severely damaged during the hurricane and at least 45 people lost their lives. 

Hurricane Melissa hit Jamaica on October 28, 2025, as a Category 5 storm. It caused wide-scale damage to homes, roads and public infrastructure. Many people and communities lost their means of income, houses, and some were even cut off from the rest of the island due to landslides and floods.

In addition to the cash donation, a non-government organization based in Korea, JTS, has provided Jamaica with food assistance. JTS has donated 200 tons of rice to the island nation. The rice will be given to the most affected and underprivileged communities. The organization also provided one container of baby and women’s items.

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea said that the donations are a display of very strong friendship between Korea and Jamaica. They further added this support is to help Jamaicans to recover and rebuild from the disaster.

Kim Jin-wook, who is the chargé d’affaires at the Korean Embassy in Jamaica, said that he saw the damage done by the hurricane himself. “I hope this humble contribution will help as many people as possible return to their normal lives. Our hearts are with Jamaica; Korea stands with Jamaica,” he further noted.

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

Trinidad and Tobago welcomed 113,807 visitors in first four months of 2024. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

Trinidad and Tobago welcomed 113,807 visitors in first four months of 2024

3rd of June 2024

Opportunity for Dominicans: Apply now for Morocco Scholarships Programme 2024. PC: Google Image

Opportunity for Dominicans: Apply now for Morocco Scholarships Programme 2024

7th of May 2024

Do Nothing Campaign by UWP fails to garner public support in Dominica

Do Nothing Campaign by UWP fails to garner public support in Dominica

2nd of March 2024

Firearm and Ammunition Recovered Following Police Chase. (Credits: ROYAL SAINT LUCIA POLICE FORCE, Facebook)

RSLPF recovers firearm & ammunition following police chase

6th of January 2024

VIP tent collapsed during World Creole Music Festival 2023. Picture Credits: Fb account of Nate Media

Dominica: VIP Tent collapsed at World Creole Music Festival 2023

29th of October 2023

Saint Lucia to host month-long Emancipation celebrations

Saint Lucia to host month-long Emancipation celebrations

5th of August 2022

“We need action, not talk,” says Bissessar on International Women’s Day

“We need action, not talk,” says Bissessar on International Women’s Day

8th of March 2022

Spirit of Discovery and Adventure of the Seas Bring Thousands to Port Zante

17th of November 2025