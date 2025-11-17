Spirit of Discovery and Adventure of the Seas Bring Thousands to Port Zante

Passengers explored St Kitts' natural beauty and cultural landmarks, including Brimstone Hill Fortress and Romney Manor, while others enjoyed activities like snorkeling, shopping, and relaxing on the beach.

St Kitts and Nevis: Port Zante was very busy on Sunday, as two large cruise ships arrived and docked at the port. It brought along around 5,000 passengers. The Spirit of Discovery, which is on a 30-day Tropical West Caribbean cruise, which began on October 30 in Portsmouth, England, made a stop in its journey in St Kitts.

That ship is carrying 959 passengers on board and has already visited several destinations like Horta in the Azores, Barbados, St. Lucia, Curacao, and Tortola. It will head to St Barthelemy and Antigua and then back across the Atlantic to return to Portsmouth on November 29.

The Adventure of the Seas also arrived on Sunday with 3,523 passengers onboard. It came from San Juan, Puerto Rico and left that same day for Saint Lucia.

Many travelers and crew went ashore to explore the stunning natural island and delicious local cuisines in St Kitts. Guests went on island tours, including sites like Bloody River, Caribelle Batik at Romney Manor, Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park, the Eco Park, and Black Rocks.

Many people spent the day at the beach, explored Basseterre, and visited known points of interest which included the Berkeley Memorial, St. George’s Anglican Church, the Immaculate Conception Co-Cathedral, and Independence Square.

Some travelers also tried adventurous activities like snorkeling, sailing to Nevis, golfing, casino gaming and shopping. Port Zante, which was very active that day, saw the island’s continued appeal as a premiere Caribbean cruise destination.

The arrival of these two ships marked the tenth and eleventh arrival of the week. Grand Princess was the ninth vessel to dock at Port Zante on Saturday, which brought along nearly 28,500 passengers. The cruise ship departed from St Kitts the same day for its next destination, San Juan.

Other ships to arrive in St Kitts and Nevis this week included - Caribbean Princess, Celebrity Beyond, and Disney Magic. The brought along nearly 8,400 passengers with them, with Caribbean Princess carrying 3,043, Celebrity Beyond accommodating 3,147, and Disney magic carrying 2,212 passengers with them.