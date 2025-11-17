Spirit of Discovery and Adventure of the Seas Bring Thousands to Port Zante

Passengers explored St Kitts' natural beauty and cultural landmarks, including Brimstone Hill Fortress and Romney Manor, while others enjoyed activities like snorkeling, shopping, and relaxing on the beach.

17th of November 2025

St Kitts and Nevis: Port Zante was very busy on Sunday, as two large cruise ships arrived and docked at the port. It brought along around 5,000 passengers. The Spirit of Discovery, which is on a 30-day Tropical West Caribbean cruise, which began on October 30 in Portsmouth, England, made a stop in its journey in St Kitts.

That ship is carrying 959 passengers on board and has already visited several destinations like Horta in the Azores, Barbados, St. Lucia, Curacao, and Tortola. It will head to St Barthelemy and Antigua and then back across the Atlantic to return to Portsmouth on November 29.

The Adventure of the Seas also arrived on Sunday with 3,523 passengers onboard. It came from San Juan, Puerto Rico and left that same day for Saint Lucia.

Many travelers and crew went ashore to explore the stunning natural island and delicious local cuisines in St Kitts. Guests went on island tours, including sites like Bloody River, Caribelle Batik at Romney Manor, Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park, the Eco Park, and Black Rocks. 

Many people spent the day at the beach, explored Basseterre, and visited known points of interest which included the Berkeley Memorial, St. George’s Anglican Church, the Immaculate Conception Co-Cathedral, and Independence Square.

Some travelers also tried adventurous activities like snorkeling, sailing to Nevis, golfing, casino gaming and shopping. Port Zante, which was very active that day, saw the island’s continued appeal as a premiere Caribbean cruise destination.

The arrival of these two ships marked the tenth and eleventh arrival of the week. Grand Princess was the ninth vessel to dock at Port Zante on Saturday, which brought along nearly 28,500 passengers. The cruise ship departed from St Kitts the same day for its next destination, San Juan.

Other ships to arrive in St Kitts and Nevis this week included - Caribbean Princess, Celebrity Beyond, and Disney Magic. The brought along nearly 8,400 passengers with them, with Caribbean Princess carrying 3,043, Celebrity Beyond accommodating 3,147, and Disney magic carrying 2,212 passengers with them.

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

St Vincent and the Grenadines Crowned the Caribbean’s Leading Nature Destination

St Vincent and the Grenadines Crowned the Caribbean’s Leading Nature Destination

12th of November 2024

PM Terrance Drew and Minister Duggins visit Antigua to support SKN Patriots for CPL opener

PM Terrance Drew and Minister Duggins visit Antigua to support SKN Patriots for CPL opener

31st of August 2024

22-year-old charged with kidnapping and killing 1-year-old girl St Vincent. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

St Vincent: 22-year-old charged for kidnapping and killing 1-year-old

27th of February 2024

APPG Dominica set to be chaired by UK MP Preet Kaur Gill, addresses key climate issues.

APPG on Dominica set to be chaired by UK MP Preet Kaur Gill

23rd of December 2023

The majority ruling Political Party of St Kitts and Nevis, The St Kitts and Nevis Labour Party joins their country, the entire league of Caribbean Nations, and nations across the globe in extending most profound sympathies to the royal family and Britain on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

St Kitts and Nevis Labour Party Mourns the loss of Queen Elizabeth II

10th of September 2022

St Kitts and Nevis: Janiecia Powell receives Joshua Obadiah Williams Award from CFBC

St Kitts and Nevis: Janiecia Powell receives Joshua Obadiah Williams Award from CFBC

25th of March 2022

Skechers to donate $1 million for earthquake relief support to Haiti

25th of August 2021

PM Roosevelt Skerrit discusses potential collaborations in agriculture and climate change with Italy

20th of March 2025