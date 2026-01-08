Dominica Carnival 2026 to open with National Parade in Roseau

Dominica: Dominica Carnival 2026 will officially start with the National Parade on Saturday, January 10, 2026. It will take place on the streets of Roseau and will begin sharply at 3:00 pm. The carnival parade, which marks the beginning of the carnival, is also known as The Real Mas. It is the country’s premier cultural event as it brings together people from across the island and tourists from abroad.

The National Parade celebrates Dominica’s culture and tradition. Masqueraders will parade through the streets in colorful and creative costumes. Traditional characters and modern carnival designs are put on full display. This also shows the island’s rich heritage and strong community spirit. Music is a large part of the parade. Live acts and energetic rhythms take over the streets of Roseau.

Organizers describe the Carnival in Dominica as a safe, traditional, real and inclusive event. The parade is a display of unity and cultural pride. It is also a platform that showcases the creative abilities and talent of the people of Dominica. The National Parade marks the beginning of a long season of carnival events. As the countdown nears, excitement is growing across the island.

January 2026

Saturday, January 10: National Parade and Official Opening (Mas Domnik)

National Parade and Official Opening (Mas Domnik) Thursday, January 15: ROTB Carnival Edition

ROTB Carnival Edition Saturday, January 17: Calypso Quarterfinals; Drink With Intent; Portsmouth Town Carnival

Calypso Quarterfinals; Drink With Intent; Portsmouth Town Carnival Thursday, January 22: ROTB Carnival Edition

ROTB Carnival Edition Saturday, January 24: Grandbay Village Carnival

Grandbay Village Carnival Thursday, January 29: ROTB Carnival Edition

ROTB Carnival Edition Friday, January 30: Miss OECS Pageant

Miss OECS Pageant Saturday, January 31: Calypso Semi-Finals; St. Joseph Village Carnival

February 2026