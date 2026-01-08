Dominica Carnival 2026 to open with National Parade in Roseau
Masqueraders will fill the streets of Roseau in vibrant costumes, as traditional characters and modern carnival designs showcase Dominica’s rich cultural heritage and community spirit.
Dominica: Dominica Carnival 2026 will officially start with the National Parade on Saturday, January 10, 2026. It will take place on the streets of Roseau and will begin sharply at 3:00 pm. The carnival parade, which marks the beginning of the carnival, is also known as The Real Mas. It is the country’s premier cultural event as it brings together people from across the island and tourists from abroad.
The National Parade celebrates Dominica’s culture and tradition. Masqueraders will parade through the streets in colorful and creative costumes. Traditional characters and modern carnival designs are put on full display. This also shows the island’s rich heritage and strong community spirit. Music is a large part of the parade. Live acts and energetic rhythms take over the streets of Roseau.
Organizers describe the Carnival in Dominica as a safe, traditional, real and inclusive event. The parade is a display of unity and cultural pride. It is also a platform that showcases the creative abilities and talent of the people of Dominica. The National Parade marks the beginning of a long season of carnival events. As the countdown nears, excitement is growing across the island.
January 2026
- Saturday, January 10: National Parade and Official Opening (Mas Domnik)
- Thursday, January 15: ROTB Carnival Edition
- Saturday, January 17: Calypso Quarterfinals; Drink With Intent; Portsmouth Town Carnival
- Thursday, January 22: ROTB Carnival Edition
- Saturday, January 24: Grandbay Village Carnival
- Thursday, January 29: ROTB Carnival Edition
- Friday, January 30: Miss OECS Pageant
- Saturday, January 31: Calypso Semi-Finals; St. Joseph Village Carnival
February 2026
- Sunday, February 1: Carnival Princess Show
- Thursday, February 5: Mas Jamboree (DSC); ROTB Carnival Edition
- Friday, February 6: Junior Calypso Bouyon Monarch; LCD – Coolé Fete Neon
- Saturday, February 7: Marigot Village Carnival; Mahaut Village Carnival
- Sunday, February 8: Wine Down; Miss Teen Dominica
- Tuesday, February 10: Bouyon Day, Streets of Roseau
- Wednesday, February 11: Hall of Fame, The Road Icons
- Thursday, February 12: ROTB Carnival Edition; Fantacy Fitness Fusion; Carnival Gopwell; Miss Dominica Pageant
- Friday, February 13: SunRise; Prime Breakfast Carnival Edition; Welcome to Paradise (Ecstasy Mas); Drift – The Barge Boat Party
- Saturday, February 14: Brunch'D – All Inclusive; Calypso Finals; Bord La Mer; Viva La Carnival
- Sunday, February 15: Colihaut Dimanche Gras; Opulence; Bouyon For Breakfast; Pinkkin Hawaiian Fiesta; The Rotary Souse & Punch; Kiddies Carnival
- Monday, February 16: Chromos Jouvert; Immortals; More Powder 7.0; Lumi-Nation
- Monday, February 16: Carnival Monday Street Parade: Youth Mas (School Bands); Revel Carnival T-Shirt; Band Mega Monday – TK International; Lumi-Nite; KluBird Traditional Monday
- Tuesday, February 17: Carnival Tuesday Street Parade: Pretty Mas (Winners Parade, Thunderbirds, Ecstasy Mas, Hysteria Mas, Fantacy Tribe, Pulse Experience); Traditional Mas (Traditional Parade, Old Time Sake (Ole Mas Band), AfriKulture Stilt Walkers)
- Wednesday, February 18: Tewé Vaval (Dublancc/Bioche); Tewé Vaval (Kalinago Territory); Kiss The Sky
- Thursday, February 19: ROTB Carnival Edition
- Friday, February 20: Malkase 6.0
- Thursday, February 26: ROTB Carnival Edition
