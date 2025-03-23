St. Kitts and Nevis celebrates World Down Syndrome Day with vibrant parade

Children participated in the parade in abundance, spreading their smiles and cheers throughout the streets of the Federation.

The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Terrance Drew joined all his Parliamentary colleagues and government staff at the entrance of the Headquarters to extend warm welcome to all the participants of the World Down Syndrome Day 2025 parade on Friday.

Children participated in the parade in abundance, spreading their smiles and cheers throughout the streets of the Federation. As they passed by the members of the government, the authorities cheered them on with pride, smiles and applause, enjoying the vibrant spirit of the community.

Emphasising on the parade, PM Terrance Drew described it a ‘beautiful sight’, which was full of joy and energy. The Prime Minister also mentioned about wearing brightly colored socks as a gesture, aiming to celebrate the day and children with down syndrome. He added that this gesture undertaken by them outlines their unwavering support and solidarity to all those children affected with syndrome.

PM Drew mentioned about the significance of the World Down Syndrome Day and said that it serves as a reminder to continuing to make efforts, aiming to build a more inclusive society, where people with Down Syndrome and all individuals with disabilities are not only accepted but embraced.

The Prime Minister further reiterated his commitment to advancing and implementing policies that support and empower every member of the society. He added that such parade reflects the commitment of the government towards creating a future where all individuals, regardless of their differences, have the opportunity to contribute to the success of the Federation.

World Down Syndrome Day 2025

The World Down Syndrome Day is conducted annually and this year it will be held, under the theme, "Improve Our Support Systems.” This theme focuses on strengthening community support, promoting inclusive education, and ensuring better healthcare for individuals with Down syndrome.

The Prime Minister noted that this year’s theme calls on all governments to enhance their support structure for individuals with Down syndrome and their families. He added that this year’s theme also resonates deeply with their nation’s commitment to ensuring that everyone in St. Kitts and Nevis is included, supported, and never left behind.