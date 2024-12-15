Andre Fletcher returns to West Indies squad for T20 series against Bangladesh

Andre Fletcher joined the West Indies squad in the upcoming CG United T20I series against Bangladesh, replacing Evin Lewis. Lewis has been ruled out of the series due to an injury which he sustained in the 2nd ODI match against Bangladesh. As per reports, the player is still recovering from a blow sustained and has […]

Lewis has been ruled out of the series due to an injury which he sustained in the 2nd ODI match against Bangladesh. As per reports, the player is still recovering from a blow sustained and has been recommended to rest by the doctors.

Andre Fletcher to return in West Indies squad

The dynamic wicket-keeper/batsman has returned to the West Indies squad after his last appearance against Sri Lanka during their last tour in October 2024. The player failed to create a major impact in the series and was dismissed for 4 runs in a match in Dambulla.

Following his poor performance in the series against Sri Lanka, he was dropped from the next series against England. Now, Fletcher has once again been given a chance to prove his worth in the three match T20 series against Bangladesh.

T20 series between West Indies and Bangladesh

The series will take place in the Arnos Vale Sports Complex in St Vincent and the Grenadines from 15th December to 19th December, 2024. This series will be the final for the West Indies on their home soil.

According to the squad, Keacy Carty has earned his maiden T20 International call-up after his impressive season in the Caribbean Premier League 2024.

The players selected in the T20 series against Bangladesh include, Rovman Powell (Captain), Brandon King (Vice-Captain), Keacy Carty, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Terrance Hinds, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd and Shamar Springer.

Head Coach Darren Sammy on squad

Shedding light on the squad, the Windies Cricket Management noted that the players selected in the squad is a combination of experienced and fresh talent.

The Head Coach Darren Sammy added that the players have been selected with a clear focus on their continuity and preparation for the ultimate ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Ticket prices for T20 series between West Indies and Bangladesh

Sunday 15th Dec to Thursday 19th Dec

Michael Findlay: Adult (EC$ 40) Child and Senior (EC$ 20)

Frank Thomas: Adult (EC$ 40) Child and Senior (EC$ 20)

P.H. Veira: Adult (EC$ 40) Child and Senior (EC$ 20)

Double Decker: Adult (EC$ 20) Child and Senior (EC$ 10)

Party Stand: Adult (EC$ 80)

Tuesday 17th Dec

Michael Findlay: Adult (EC$ 25) Child and Senior (EC$ 15)

Frank Thomas: Adult (EC$ 25) Child and Senior (EC$ 15)

P.H. Veira: Adult (EC$ 25) Child and Senior (EC$ 15)

Double Decker: Adult (EC$ 15) Child and Senior (EC$ 8)

Party Stand: Adult (EC$ 65)