West Indies wins 2nd ODI with a seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh

The 2nd ODI match between West Indies and Bangladesh concluded with a seven-wicket victory by the Windies.

The 2nd match of the ODI series was played on Tuesday in Warner Park of St Kitts and Nevis.

Jayden Seales became the Player of the Match in the 2nd ODI, by taking four crucial wickets by giving away only 22 runs.

West Indies won the toss and decided to bowl first. The Windies team dominated the game with both their batting and bowling skills, securing an impressive victory with more than 13 overs to spare.

Bangladesh’s batting performance

The Bangladesh batters failed to gain momentum as they struggled to score freely and lost wickets early.

Tanzid Hasan missed out on his half-century by just 4 runs, scoring 46 runs in just 33 deliveries, hitting 4 fours and 2 sixes. Mahmudullah’s contribution of 62 runs helped Bangladesh post a decent total, giving the bowlers a chance to level the series.

The bowlers of West Indies displayed outstanding performances as Jayden Seales took 4 wickets. Gudakesh Motie also claimed two wickets. This essential contribution by Windies bowlers helped to restrict Bangladesh scoring.

West Indies’ batting display

The opening batters, Brandon King and Evin Lewis gave a strong start to the team which played a significant role for leading West Indies towards their second consecutive ODI series victory.

Brandon King scored 82 runs in 76 deliveries, hitting 8 fours and 3 sixes. Meanwhile, Evin Lewis scored 49 runs in 62 balls with 2 fours and 4 sixes.

The middle order including, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope and Sherfane Rutherford also contributed significant runs for their team, helping the team in sealing the series with a game to spare.

Player of the Match Award

Following his exceptional performance with ball, Jayden Seales was awarded Player of the Match. He expressed his excitement and gratitude for being able to contribute to the team’s victory.

He also spoke about taking the responsibility to lead the bowling attack in absence of Alzarri Joseph. He added that he is aiming to continue to make efforts in order to lead Windies towards victory.