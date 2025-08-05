Jefferson-Wooden dominates Eugene track with national sprint double

Jefferson-Wooden won the women’s 100m final with a personal best of 10.65 seconds, tying her for the fifth-fastest woman in history.

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden has become the first woman to win both the 100m and 200m titles at nationals since 2003. She achieved this milestone at the USA Track & Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon on August 2, 2025. Her victory at the championships has also earned her a spot on the U.S. team for the upcoming World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

Jefferson-Wooden won the women’s 100m final. She also made her personal best of 10.65 seconds, which also tied her for the fifth-fastest woman in history. Kayla White finished second in 10.84 seconds. Aleia Hobbs took the bronze with a time of 10.92 seconds.

Moreover, her win at the championships solidified her position among the world's finest sprinters. With two national championships to her name, she is now a serious contender for gold medals at the international level.

Outstanding finish in the 200m final

It was reported on Sunday, August 3, that Jefferson-Wooden lined-up for the 200m final. She dominated the race from the start. At the finish line, she broke the tape in 21.84 seconds which secured her second gold of the meet. Her win completed the rare sprint double.

Anavia Battle earned silver in the 200m race with a time of 22.13 seconds. Gabby Thomas claimed the third position in 22.20 seconds. Thomas barely managed to out run Brittany Brown by just a few milliseconds.

Jefferson-Wooden dominated all the events with her outstanding performance. Her speed and form showed consistency and strength. The double victory marks a huge milestone in her athletic career.

Sha’Carri Richardson, the current world 100m champion, did not make it out of the semifinals in the 100m category and failed to qualify for the final in the 200m. However, she is still eligible for the World Championships team because of her world champion status.