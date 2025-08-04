Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service forecasts fair weather with morning showers and haze

The light showers for today may be short-lived but might affect the visibility on the roads and cause minor trouble in outdoor activities.

Trinidad and Tobago: An official weather forecast was issued today, early morning, by Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS). The day is expected to be mostly fair with slight haziness. Also, there may be small periods of light to moderate showers that will mostly fall in the morning.

The light showers for today may be short-lived but might affect the visibility on the roads and cause minor trouble in outdoor activities. Motorists and early commuters are advised to stay cautious in areas with slippery surfaces or where visibility is reduced due to light rain or haze.

Possibility of afternoon showers and dust

As for the afternoon, there is a low to medium chance (30 to 40%) of more heavy showers or even a thunderstorm in some areas. These will be accompanied by gusty winds and street flooding. Sahara dust continues to affect the atmosphere, which may reduce visibility and air quality.

The weather conditions in Lesser Antilles will be mainly sunny and hazy with light winds, with occasional breezes. There might be a few quick showers, but most areas will remain dry during the day and fair at night.

Temperatures and Sea Conditions

At Piarco, the minimum temperature recorded last night was 24.6°C, with a maximum of 32°C expected today. The temperature at Crown Point ranged from a low of 26.3°C to a high of 31°C.

Sea conditions at present are mild. Waves heights are expected to reach up to 1.5 meters in open waters and remain under 1.0 meter in sheltered coastal areas. People engaging in marine related activities are advised to stay cautious of the sea conditions.