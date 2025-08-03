Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew visits reconstruction site of Joshua Obadiah Williams Primary School in Molineux

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew visited the construction site of the Joshua Obadiah Williams Primary School in Molineux on Friday, August 1, 2025. The site is under major reconstruction following a tragic fire which took place in March 2022.

During his visit, he was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Dr Geoffrey Hanley; Ambassador Leon Natta-Nelson; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education Lisa Romaine Pistana; and officials from the Public Works Department.

“This school, of course, suffered a major fire in March of 2022, and the students had to be moved,” said PM Drew.

Notably, the teachers, staff, and students have been temporarily staying at the Explorers Club Headquarters in Mol-Phil since the fire incident.

“I want to say how pleased I am with the minister of education, the permanent secretary, Public Works, and others who are here with us this morning—working to ensure that we deliver this school for the people of this community, especially the students who deserve a permanent place to learn,” added the Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis.

PM Drew reported that significant work is being carried out, and many individuals from the surrounding areas have been employed.

He further added, “This project has created a positive multiplier effect, providing meaningful jobs. We remain committed to delivering this school and advancing our national education strategy to prepare our youth for the 21st century.”

Deputy PM praised the quick progress and quality work at school site

Sharing the sentiments, Minister Hanley also praised the quick progress and quality of work taking place at the reconstruction site.

He noted, “I knew work had begun, but I must admit I did not expect to see this much progress in such a short period. I want to personally congratulate all three contractors for the incredible work done so far.”

The Deputy Prime Minister shared that this new facility will also feature a space designed to serve as a community center, which will help strengthen the school’s role as a central pillar of the Molineux community.

“This is an opportunity for us to have a modernised school in a community that will continue to serve its young people. We are on a move, and I am grateful for all of the work from the Public Works Department and my ministry in particular to bring us thus far,” highlighted Minister Hanley.