PM Drew welcomes new Taiwanese Ambassador Edward Tao; Reinforces diplomatic ties

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew formally welcomed the newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to St Kitts and Nevis, Edward Tao, during a diplomatic courtesy visit on Thursday, July 31, 2025. PM Drew used the opportunity to express his confidence in the Ambassador’s ability to maintain the strong diplomatic efforts of his predecessor, Michael Lin.

He said, “Our countries have enjoyed a history of close cooperation, and we look forward to building on that foundation under your tenure.” PM Drew further highlighted the government’s continuous efforts to strengthen its long-standing partnership with the Republic of China (Taiwan), as the two nations celebrate 41 years of diplomatic relations this year.

Strong bilateral ties built on mutual respect and shared values

“Our two nations have shared a strong and principled friendship for over four decades, built on mutual respect, shared values, and meaningful collaboration across health, education, agriculture, renewable energy, security, and more,” shared the Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis in a Facebook post.

Prime Minister Drew also praised the ongoing contributions and support of Taiwan to develop key national sectors, which include agriculture, renewable energy, education, and health. He also reaffirmed the administration’s dedication for Taiwan’s active involvement in international organizations.

Further, Ambassador Tao shared greetings on behalf of Taiwan’s President and Premier, confirming the nation’s ongoing commitment to enhance bilateral cooperation during the introductory meeting. He also thanked the government of St Kitts and Nevis for its steadfast support of Taiwan at the United Nations and other international platforms.

The meeting concluded with the two delegates sharing updates on a number of projects and upcoming initiatives which are still in progress.

“I look forward to working closely with Ambassador Tao as we continue to deliver tangible results for the people of St. Kitts and Nevis and deepen our diplomatic ties with Taiwan,” said PM Drew.