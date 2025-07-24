St Kitts and Nevis bids farewell to outgoing Ambassador Michael Lin after 7+ years of service

In a tribute, Prime Minister Drew praised Ambassador Lin for his strong commitment to strengthening ties between St Kitts and Nevis and Taiwan.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew expressed gratitude and respect as he bid farewell to the outgoing Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan), Michael Lin, after he completed his term serving to the St Kitts and Nevis. The Chinese Ambassador finally completed his term after serving the twin island nation with dedication for over seven and a half years.

He shared a post on Facebook which read, “It is with deep gratitude and a touch of sadness that we bid farewell to His Excellency Ambassador Michael Lin, the outgoing Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.”

In a public tribute, Prime Minister Drew honored Ambassador Lin for his great dedication to the strengthening of diplomatic relations between St Kitts and Nevis and Taiwan.

“For over seven and a half years, Ambassador Lin served our federation with distinction, representing his nation across different administrations while deepening the bonds of friendship and cooperation between our two countries,” said PM Drew.

Ambassador Lin was at the forefront of many national development projects. During his time, the Federation saw the introduction of large-scale health care, water security, agriculture, education, and capacity building initiatives. Also, projects such as the completion of a new hospital and the installation of a desalination plant were also a result of the Taiwanese support.

Prime Minister Drew said Ambassador Lin worked more than just a diplomat.

He said, “He was consistently present, punctual, prepared, and committed to the duties of his office. His leadership inspired excellence within the team he led, and his professionalism earned him the respect of all who had the privilege of working with him.”

Prime Minister Drew said that all agreements which took place under Ambassador Michael Lin’s watch were fully honored and did better than they expected. This consistency in performance helped build a strong trust between the governments of St Kitts and Nevis and Taiwan.

“As he returns home to Taiwan, we extend our heartfelt appreciation and wish him continued success in his future endeavors. His legacy will live on in the projects he helped make possible and in the enduring friendship he helped to cultivate between our peoples,” said the Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis.