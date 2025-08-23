St Kitts and Nevis showcases culture and investment opportunities at Osaka Expo 2025

The music and dance performances captivated the audience, showcasing the lively spirit, musical talent, and cultural richness of St Kitts and Nevis.

St Kitts and Nevis: The high level delegation from the twin island Federation, led by Senior Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Denzil Douglas, delivered a strong presence at the Osaka Expo 2025 in Japan. The team celebrated St Kitts and Nevis’ National Day through lively cultural shows and a strong appeal for global partnerships.

The stage was filled with great talent from St Kitts and Nevis which included Anelto Wilkin (Revealers Band), Casim Pemberton (Rucas H.E Empire), Omandey and MJ Byron (The Bank of Nevis EBJ Harmonics), Royd Phipps (Spirit Drums), Chevaun Percival (First Federal Brotherhood Drummers), Joyelle Phillip (Nevis), Karina Dore (Advanced Dance Agency), Tronelle Chumney (Synergy Dance Movements), and Roberitine Webbe (ADA member and Director of the Department of Creative Economy).

Their performance of music and dance had the audience captivated and did justice to the country’s lively spirit, musical, cultural, and rhythmic showcase. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the twin island nation praised the performers for truly bringing out the spirit of St Kitts and Nevis.

“I am immensely proud of our performers today. They have showcased the true spirit and vibrant culture of Saint Kitts and Nevis to the world, and their energy and talent have left a lasting impression on everyone here at the Osaka Expo,” said Minister Douglas.

Expo 2025 - A platform for growth and investment

Also, at the Expo 2025, St Kitts and Nevis celebrated 40 years of strong diplomatic relations with Japan. Moreover, Minister Douglas presented Expo as a key forum to improve international relationships and bring in investment.

He said that St Kitts and Nevis was using Japan’s invitation to highlight the nation’s identity on an international platform, the determination of its people, and the opportunities making it a top destination for investment and sustainable economic growth.

The Senior Minister also highlighted the role of Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme in the nation’s development. He pointed out that many individuals present at the event had obtained citizenship of St Kitts and Nevis through the CBI programme, making it significant in supporting and sustaining the country’s economic growth.

Minister Douglas further added that St Kitts and Nevis has transformed from a sugar-based economy to a more diverse one with advancements made in key sectors like tourism, financial services, information technology and renewable energy. He encouraged investors to look at these areas which also have a focus on sustainability and long-term development.