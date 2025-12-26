Mud volcano eruption in Piparo disrupts Christmas, damages homes and roads

Authorities quickly responded to the Piparo mud volcano eruption in central Trinidad, assessing damage and monitoring conditions in the area known for multiple mud volcanoes.

26th of December 2025

Trinidad and Tobago: A mud volcano in Piparo exploded on Christmas Eve, damaging the peace of the holidays and ripped apart homes, roads and land throughout the community. This eruption occurred during the morning hours on December 25 and was characterized by loud rumble and sudden ground movement.

The central area of Trinidad, where the eruption took place, is known to have several mud volcanoes. Authorities responded immediately after receiving the report of the disruption. Disaster officials and police officers went to the area to assess the damage and monitor the conditions. 

During and after the eruption, several areas were blocked and many roads were affected. This made it quite difficult for residents to move in and out of the community. The celebrations halted and the festival of joy turned tragic and shocking. 

Officials reported that no evacuation order has been issued as of now. In addition, some surrounding areas remain restricted while assessment continues. The Ministry of Works is waiting for  official reports before the restoration plan is made and public safety measures are taken. 

Experts explained that this sudden eruption may have been a result of pressure which had been building under the surface or by land movement. A geoscience researcher also shared that activity in the area was expected beforehand. He also warned that more eruptions may occur, especially during the dry season when the ground is very hard.

One of the locals who experienced the disruptions, Fedell Solomon, said that he could not sleep as he heard sounds of his home shifting and tree roots bursting through the soil. His house was located several hundred feet away from the crater. Solomon further added that his house and surrounding area suffered damage before but the volcano has been stable for many years. 

He told the authorities that land movement started at around 9:00 am on Wednesday, as he witnessed new cracks appear around the house during the night. “The booms from the volcano have lessened. It is pretty quiet up there, but the movements are still continuing. Not as severe as it was yesterday, but last night we had a lot of movement around the house. Even upstairs, the kitchen area started to go down a bit,” noted Solomon.

Another person who shared his experience with the media was Ismael Lallsingh, who lived with his wife and 9-year old daughter on Panchoo Road. He said that they sent their daughter to live with their relatives to keep her safe. Lallsingh also said that the sound slowed the next day but they were still on high alert.

Gunnessram Harrilal, living at Old Piparo main Road, also asked the authorities for any safe place to relocate to and said that many residents ignored the authorities advice to leave the place. His home was closest to the volcano and said that he was not able to sleep properly as he kept monitoring for any suspicious activity.

Ana Allen

