Two US citizens arrested in Bahamas over illegal fishing probe

Authorities boarded a 28-foot vessel during an undercover operation and later found it lacked the required licence to operate as a sport-fishing charter in Bahamian waters.

Bahamas: The local police arrested two US citizens in Abaco last Tuesday, March 10, 2026, during a joint operation targeting illegal fishing activities. The operation took place in Treasure Cay and was conducted by the Maritime Revenue Unit of the Ministry of Finance.

They were accompanied by the Royal Bahamas Police Force, Royal Bahamas Defence Force, Customs, Immigration, the Department of Marine Resources, the Port Department, The Bahamas National Trust and international conservation group WildAid.

The police started an investigation into a foreign based fishing charters company in December 2025. They received credible intel regarding illegal work by the company in the area.

The police officers launched a joint undercover operation and boarded a 28 foot fishing vessel which they named “Big Blue” while it was in open waters.

The authorities conducted a search operation after the boat returned to the canal. They found that the vessel did not have the proper license or authority to operate as a sport-fishing charter in Bahamian waters.

The authorities have charged Charles Spencer Slattery who is from Florida and also David Lynn Mize from Treasure Cay in Abaco. The two suspects were brought to the Treasure Cay Police Station, after which they were transferred to the Marsh Harbour Police Station for further interrogation.

The authorities said that they have seized the fishing boat, equipment, electronic devices, and also currency in the latest operation. They have also confiscated a vehicle, which according to Customs, broke the rules of the Special Economic Recovery Zone.

The investigations into the case remain active and the officers are still questioning the suspects while examining the confiscated items to obtain more information. No further information has been shared by the authorities.

Locals are questioning the police and the government for the charges made and a detailed account of illegal activities that were being carried out on the vessel.

One of the locals, Andreas Villanueva said, “Why don’t you guys go down to Montegue and start arresting local Bohemians over there for their charters?,” while Min Ella Russell wrote, “Great Job Team it is all about Unity, this is not about Politics because all of the Agency came together to carry out this operation that was very Successful.”

Shawn Leadon stated on Facebook, “This will be a clear example for others to see that we are no longer going to allow others to utilize our marine resources for their benefit. There is a right way. Follow the rules and enjoy what is available for you. You cannot go in any other country and do it why here? I applaud our arm forces and joint NGO organizations in monitoring our maritime space.”