Avelo Airlines launches inaugural flight from Raleigh-Durham to Montego Bay

An America ultra-low carrier, Avelo Airlines launched its inaugural flight services from Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina to Sangster International Airport, Montego Bay, Jamaica. Services effective from 12th February, 2025 will offer twice-weekly nonstop services, making it accessible and seamless for travellers to traverse between the destinations.

The first-ever flight of Avelo Airlines was celebrated during a welcoming ceremony, attended by several tourism delegates. The aircraft was celebrated with traditional water cannon salute, marking the arrival of the aircraft memorable and unforgettable. Avelo Airlines which is based in Houston, Texas, is known for its affordable and accessible travel across the U.S. The services by the airline are expected to play a significant role in diversifying and expanding the tourism market of Jamaica.

Minister Bartlett aimed at attracting 100,000 South American visitors

The Tourism Minister of Jamaica, Edmund Bartlett shed light on the services launched by Avelo Airlines and called it a testament to their unwavering commitment and dedication to promoting tourism sector. He described U.S. the Jamaica’s ‘main tourism source market’ and called it a significant addition to the airlift capacity which the island has for this winter season.

He mentioned about the increase in the airlift services and added that it would not only boost tourism but will also play a significant role in enhancing the overall economic conditions of the country. The Minister emphasised on expanding airlift sector by supporting job creation, small business growth, ensuring long-term sustainability and resilience in Jamaica’s tourism sector.

Minister Bartlett further highlighted about the addition of new flights from Lima, Peru, flights from Colombia via Avianca and said that they are all set to launch soon. He added that these flight services are a part of their strategic measure to welcome around 100,000 South American visitors by 2025/26. He added that this major increase in the arrival of passengers would play a huge role in bringing significant growth to tourism despite recent winter weather disruptions in the U.S.

The Minister added that the first month of 2025 has not been great due to the adverse winter conditions in U.S. However, the addition of flight services reflects their commitment to tackle all those issues, aiming to bring growth and development in the tourism sector.