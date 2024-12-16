Emerald Sakara becomes first passenger ship to dock at St Peter
The luxury superyacht, Emerald Sakara became the first passenger ship to be docked in Speightstown, St Peter, Barbados on Sunday, after a wait of almost 25 years. The vessel, bringing around 100 passengers, also became the first small cruise ship to utilise the moorings installed at the shores of Speightstown, St Peter. The vessel, docking […]
16th of December 2024
The luxury superyacht, Emerald Sakara became the first passenger ship to be docked in Speightstown, St Peter, Barbados on Sunday, after a wait of almost 25 years.
The vessel, bringing around 100 passengers, also became the first small cruise ship to utilise the moorings installed at the shores of Speightstown, St Peter.
The vessel, docking at Speightstown on Sunday morning, marked its visit to the second destined port, following its inaugural berth at the Port of Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday.
Grand Welcoming Ceremony
The inaugural visit of Emerald Sakara to Barbados was celebrated with a grand welcoming ceremony.
The Captain, crew members and all the passengers were greeted by officials from the Ministry, Barbados Port Inc., Platinum Port Agency Inc, Foster and Ince Cruise Services including CEO, Martin Ince and many others.
The delegates exchanged plaques with Captain of the yacht, Robert O’Leary, extending a warm and prestigious welcome.
Arrival of Emerald Sakara marks beginning of new chapter
Shedding light on the inaugural visit of Emerald Sakara to Port of Bridgetown and Speightstown, Minister of Tourism, Gooding-Edghill said that it’s visit aligns closely with their strategy of diversifying and enriching its tourism product.
He added that the arrival of Emerald Sakara shed light on their commitment to not only increase the arrival of visitors but also to bring smaller vessels to Barbados, strengthening their connections.
Minister Edghill asserted that the first-ever visit by Emerald Sakara is a ‘defining moment’ in enhancing the tourism offerings of Barbados. He further went on to say that the arrival of the vessel signifies the beginning of a new chapter for the tourism product of the island nation.
Ensuring luxurious and sustainable tourism
The groundbreaking initiative of the newly installed moorings off Speightstown was led by Barbados Port Inc. in collaboration with the Coastal Zone Management Unit (CZMU).
Emphasising on the newly installed moorings and upgraded infrastructures, the Minister of Tourism shed light on their commitment to promote sustainable tourism. The Minister reiterated their commitment to enhance the safety and security of all their travellers, providing them a comfortable and memorable visit to the island nation.
Member of Parliament for St Peter on Emerald Sakara
The Member of Parliament for St Peter, Colin Jordan extended a warm welcome to all the passengers onboard the vessel. He added that the arrival of hundreds of passengers will play a significant role in monetising the value of their tourism product.
Jordan further went on to mention their need to diversify the tourism offerings, aiming to transform Speightstown into a luxury gateway.
He added that their town has suffered a lot over the years from declining activity, but it has never died, the town is still relatively vibrant. Jordan said that are committed to make significant efforts with a vision to make Speightstown, a thriving hub for tourism, serving as a beacon of progress.
Latest
- Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit visits new Dominica Grammar School site
-
West Indies Cricket Team arrives in Pakistan after 18-year wait for historic 2-match test series
-
Donald Trump proposes merging U.S. with Canada after Justin Trudeau resigns as Prime Minister
-
Prime Minister’s New Year’s Grand Gala celebrates St Kitts and Nevis' past achievements and vision for 2025
-
Dominica to host 12,000 cruise visitors this week
Related Articles
6th of December 2024
5th of December 2024
5th of December 2024
15th of December 2024
14th of December 2024
4th of December 2024
12th of December 2024
4th of December 2024