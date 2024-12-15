JNF Hospital’s design near completion, construction to begin in 2025

The construction of the new state-of-the-art healthcare facility, JNF Smart Hospital, located at West Farm, is expected to begin in early 2025. As per reports, the design phase of the hospital is nearing completion and the authorities have also cleared the land for soil testing. The authorities have expressed their excitement for the construction phase […]

The construction of the new state-of-the-art healthcare facility, JNF Smart Hospital, located at West Farm, is expected to begin in early 2025.

As per reports, the design phase of the hospital is nearing completion and the authorities have also cleared the land for soil testing.

The authorities have expressed their excitement for the construction phase of the highly-anticipated project of St Kitts and Nevis, aiming to elevate not only the healthcare sector but also create hundreds of job opportunities.

JNF Hospital features climate resilient design

The new JNF Smart Hospital will feature a modern and climate resilient design. The hospital has been designed with its primary motive of ensuring sustainable healthcare facilities that cater the needs of the citizens of the Federation for years to come.

Emphasizing on the design of the hospital, Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew said that this new hospital is for the benefit of the people of St Kitts and Nevis. He added that they are building a healthcare facility that is resilient enough to withstand the unforeseen challenges and circumstances.

This hospital is being built keeping the future in mind and focussing on sustainability, patient care, and resilience against natural disasters.

He further went on to say that this facility is a testament to their commitment to modernize and strengthen its healthcare system. The Prime Minister asserted that they are committed to offer the latest technology and infrastructure to meet the needs and demands of all their citizens.

JNF Hospital to create major boost to the economy sector

Shedding light on the construction phase of the JNF Smart Hospital, PM Terrance Drew noted that this hospital project will not only improve healthcare facilities but also create hundreds of jobs for the citizens.

He added that this hospital is a ‘significant investment’ in their economy. The construction process of JNF Smart Hospital will open doors of job opportunities for several citizens, creating a lasting economic impact.

The new JNF Smart Hospital is expected to provide advanced healthcare services to all the patients, addressing their needs and demands.