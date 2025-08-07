Dominican-born Gillian Alleyne crowned Female Individual Champion at Toronto Carnival 2025

Dominica: Gillian Alleyne was announced the winner in one of the categories at the 2025 Toronto Caribbean Carnival. She performed as Madame Butterfly and won the Female Individual Category, leaving the audience and judges amazed. With this performance, she secured her position as one of the event’s best artists this year.

Alleyne joined the festivities along with the rest of the Carnival Nationz - the top band in the parade. She wore a creative mix of butterfly grace and jungle charm, as she performed with a team which included Martin Scott-Pascal, Deborah Chang, and Kit Minot.

The team displayed a powerful story through vibrant colors and great details. Their outfit went with the band’s theme for the event, “A Jungle Story,” which displayed the festival’s theme, “Take Me Home.” Crowds lined the streets of Toronto’s Lakeshore Boulevard to cheer her on, as many waved the Dominican flags.

Alleyne’s win brought joy and pride for Dominicans both home and abroad. As a famous masquerade artist and performer, Alleyne’s commitment to her art can be seen in her past parades as well. This year though, her role was different -- it put into the spotlight the Caribbean heritage, identity, and art.

Lower tourism rate due to rising prices of carnival costumes

The organizers reported on a decline in participants, especially from the United States. Rising border problems, economic uncertainty, and the increased cost of carnival attire - contributed to the lower turn out. Some bands reported a very large drop in American masquerade participants which was not the case in previous years.

Jerrol Augustine from E.P.I.C Carnival highlighted that U.S. guests once made up most of the carnival’s audience. “It’s been a rough year, " he said, pointing to inflation and high material costs as part of the reason for fewer revelers.

Bryce Aguiton, a member of the Carnival Nationz team, reported that stronger support is needed. He called for more government aid to help preserve carnival traditions and at the same time have mas bands less stressed.

In response, Canadian authorities have stepped forward with emergency support. Over the course of two years, $3.15 million has been allocated by federal and local governments to keep the event afloat. The festival has been running since 1967 and now draws in millions of visitors, boosting the nation’s tourism and business.