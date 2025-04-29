Belize: Two Foreign Nationals Fall to Their Deaths in San Pedro Within 24 Hours

On Saturday, April 26, 2025, 40-year-old Mexican construction foreman Hever Badal Torres tragically fell to his death at a construction site 3.5 miles north of San Pedro Town.

29th of April 2025

Two people from different nations fell to their deaths in San Pedro, Belize within 24 hours, sparking concerns among the netizens. The police authorities are now investigating these two separate incidents that have left two men dead within this short time frame.

As per the reports, the first incident occurred on Saturday, 26th April, 2025, when 40-year-old Mexican construction foreman Hever Badal Torres fell to his death at a construction site of about 3.5 miles north of San Pedro Town. 

As per reports, Torres who was hauling galvanized zinc sheets as part of his roofing work, reportedly stepped onto a weakened section of the structure’s galvanized flooring, which led to his fatal fall. He was found unresponsive under the building and later pronounced dead at the San Pedro Polyclinic. 

Canadian man falls in San Pedro

Within a span of 24 hours, a Canadian national also died after falling from the 5th floor of the Watermark Hotel in San Pedro, where he had been renting a condominium. As per reports, the deceased man has been identified as 47-year-old Loran Dale Radchenko, a guest at the Water Mark Hotel. Just after the incident, the police officers were immediately called, who discovered Radchenko lying on his right side with severe head injuries. 

The investigations unveiled that Radchenko checked into the hotel on Saturday with a female companion. According to the details, two additional male guests joined them for a few hours before leaving at around 4:47 am. The footages revealed that the 47-year-old fall from the third floor at 7:53 am. Upon investigating the room, the authorities found empty beer bottles, along with unopened beers in the refrigerator. 

Three individuals have also been detained by the authorities as a part of their ongoing investigation. The individuals detained included, Ruth Esthephani Poot, Justin Campos and Miguel Campos. All these residents are from San Pedro Town. The authorities have not unveiled any further details into the incident but have ensured to gather evidence to determine the circumstances. 

Whatsapp

