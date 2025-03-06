Massive fire destroys Mae’s Private School in Georgetown; No injuries reported, netizens demand fire safety measures

The devastating fire started just after 7.55 am at a prime time when children were turning up for school.

A massive fire erupted at the 33-year-old Mae’s Private School in Subryanville, Georgetown, Guyana on Wednesday, 5th March, 2025. As per reports, the students and all the staff members were evacuated safely, and no injuries have been reported.

As per the details, the devastating fire started just after 7.55 am at a prime time when children were turning up for school. According to the information shared by the authorities, the school housed around 1,000 students across the Nursery, Primary and Secondary levels. Most of the students had not yet arrived for the school day, and those who were already on the premises were quickly escorted to safety.

As the blaze busted out, the Guyana Fire Service was immediately called and they responded promptly to the scene. Upon arrival, twenty-eight fighters immediately deployed defensive firefighting mechanisms with the help of eight water tenders and two bronto skylift platforms.

The fire completely destroyed the building, thick smoke and flames consumed the structure as firefighters battled to contain the blaze. The blaze quickly advanced destroying the three-story wooden and concrete structure of the school. The main reason behind the sudden fire has not been revealed yet, but the authorities are determining the cause.

Statement issued by Mae’s School

Following the incident, the Mae’s School shared an official release and shed light on the incident. They added that they are making efforts to implement some urgent systems with a vision to ensure that the educational journey of its children continues uninterrupted. They also mentioned about the safety of all students, teachers and staff members and thanked the Guyana Fire Service for the same.

The administration of the school shared that the building was in the process of being insured but the documentation was not yet finalized, leaving the property uninsured.

“Notwithstanding, the school’s management, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, is quickly moving to provide temporary accommodations for all of the students that were displaced,” noted Mae’s School.

The school authorities have asked for cooperation from the parents of all the students and has advised them to maintain contact with their child’s/childrens’ respective class teachers to stay abreast of all ongoing developments.

Netizens demand for installation of fire extinguishers and fire alarms in school

As soon as the incident went viral on social media, the netizens of Guyana raised questions regarding the absence of fire sprinklers in schools. As one netizen, recalled a tragic fire at a dormitory in region 8, held two years ago and said that incident was the reminder of the urgent need for stronger fire safety measures in schools across Guyana.

The individual added that still the authorities are not taking such situations seriously and therefore demanded to equip schools with smoke detectors and fire extinguishers to help prevent fires, loss of lives and property, and the trauma experienced by students, teachers, and families in the aftermath of such tragedies.

“All schools across the country should be equipped with a range of fire safety measures to ensure the protection of students, teachers, and property,” said one user. “Thank you, lord, for your mercies and protection over all those kids and teachers!!! A quick question, why are our schools especially private schools not equipped with fire sprinklers?? Is there a company in Guyana that installs them? Won't that be a big help in case of a fire?!?”