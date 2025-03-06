Barbados Long Course Championships: Black Sands Swim Squad wins 26 medals for St Vincent and the Grenadines
The Barbados Long Course Championships, held from 25th February to 2nd March, 2025 at the Aquatic Center, Widey, St Michael from 25th Feb to 2nd March, 2025.
6th of March 2025
The Black Sands Swim Squad, representing St. Vincent and the Grenadines delivered an impressive performance at the Barbados Long Course Championships. The squad claimed 26 medals in total, marking a significant moment for the aquatic department of the island nation.
The Barbados Long Course Championships, held from 25th February to 2nd March, 2025 at the Aquatic Center, Widey, St Michael from 25th Feb to 2nd March, 2025. The tournament saw seven swimmers from the Black Sands Swim Squad, representing St. Vincent and the Grenadines on an international platform. The tournament brings swimmers from different Caribbean regions together as they compete for top honors at the tournament. This also marks the last chance for the swimmers to qualify for the ultimate CARIFTA Swimming Championship 2025.
Medals won by swimmers
Seven swimmers from the Black Sands Swim Squad represented St Vincent and the Grenadines in Barbados. The athletes that participated in the tournament include, the sibling’s duo, Abigail and Kione Deshong, Matthew Ballah, Brandon George, Eltonique Leonard, Zariel Nelson and Seth Byron. Abigail and Kione Deshong became the exceptional performers, as they claimed 15 medals together. Abigail earned 7 gold and 1 silver medal, while Kione secured 5 gold, 1 silver, and 1 bronze medals.
Matthew Ballah claimed 2 gold and 3 silver medals. He also set a new SVG National record in the Boys’ 16-17 age group for the 50-meter backstroke, clocking an impressive time of 27.97 seconds. The other athletes included, Brandon George, who earned 1 gold 2 silvers and 1 bronze, while Eltonique Leonard and Zariel Nelson claimed 1 medal each, i.e., a bronze and a silver respectively. Seth
Byron was unable to secure a medal at this year’s tournament.
The St. Vincent and the Grenadines swimming association congratulated all the swimmers and appreciated them for their remarkable performance. They acknowledged the hard work and determination of all the swimmers and added that all these athletes represented the nation with pride and grace. They also mentioned about the Barbados Long Course Championship and described it as a ‘great platform’ for the participants to showcase their skills and techniques on an international platform.
Latest
- Caribbean Airlines announces daily flight route between Jamaica and Florida
-
St. Kitts and Nevis commissions two newly acquired plants for Public Works Department
-
Antigua and Barbuda’s Milove Fontaine to compete in Miss Elegantly Plus Caribbean Queen Pageant
-
Royal Caribbean cruise tragedy: Woman falls overboard after argument with fiancée
-
From J’ouvert to Parade of Bands: Antigua Carnival 2025 set to return
Related Articles
25th of November 2024
15th of January 2024
28th of December 2023
6th of November 2023
15th of May 2023
22nd of February 2021