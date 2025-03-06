Barbados Long Course Championships: Black Sands Swim Squad wins 26 medals for St Vincent and the Grenadines

The Barbados Long Course Championships, held from 25th February to 2nd March, 2025 at the Aquatic Center, Widey, St Michael from 25th Feb to 2nd March, 2025.

The Black Sands Swim Squad, representing St. Vincent and the Grenadines delivered an impressive performance at the Barbados Long Course Championships. The squad claimed 26 medals in total, marking a significant moment for the aquatic department of the island nation.

The tournament saw seven swimmers from the Black Sands Swim Squad, representing St. Vincent and the Grenadines on an international platform. The tournament brings swimmers from different Caribbean regions together as they compete for top honors at the tournament. This also marks the last chance for the swimmers to qualify for the ultimate CARIFTA Swimming Championship 2025.

Medals won by swimmers

Seven swimmers from the Black Sands Swim Squad represented St Vincent and the Grenadines in Barbados. The athletes that participated in the tournament include, the sibling’s duo, Abigail and Kione Deshong, Matthew Ballah, Brandon George, Eltonique Leonard, Zariel Nelson and Seth Byron. Abigail and Kione Deshong became the exceptional performers, as they claimed 15 medals together. Abigail earned 7 gold and 1 silver medal, while Kione secured 5 gold, 1 silver, and 1 bronze medals.

Matthew Ballah claimed 2 gold and 3 silver medals. He also set a new SVG National record in the Boys’ 16-17 age group for the 50-meter backstroke, clocking an impressive time of 27.97 seconds. The other athletes included, Brandon George, who earned 1 gold 2 silvers and 1 bronze, while Eltonique Leonard and Zariel Nelson claimed 1 medal each, i.e., a bronze and a silver respectively. Seth

Byron was unable to secure a medal at this year’s tournament.

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines swimming association congratulated all the swimmers and appreciated them for their remarkable performance. They acknowledged the hard work and determination of all the swimmers and added that all these athletes represented the nation with pride and grace. They also mentioned about the Barbados Long Course Championship and described it as a ‘great platform’ for the participants to showcase their skills and techniques on an international platform.