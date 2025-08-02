PM Skerrit praises Private Sector, returning Nationals and Public Servants in Budget Speech

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit presented a strong case on Dominica’s economic trajectory during the 2025-2026 Budget Debate, which was held on July 31, 2025. During the session, he highlighted the strong economic and social development made by the nation in the past few years.

PM Skerrit gave the credit of the growth to the continuous efforts made by the nation’s citizens, returning nationals, and private sector partners. Addressing the Parliament, he said, “I think the private sector is an important player in the economic and social development of Dominica.”

The Prime Minister further added, “I appreciate anyone who creates jobs in Dominica, anyone who invests in Dominica. I want to say to the private sector, we may not always agree on how we see things, and that is life, but we all agree on the fact that we all have to work together for the continued advancement of this country.”

PM Skerrit also praised Dominica’s public servants for their dedication, especially those who stayed and served the nation, instead of migrating somewhere else.

“The police officers who brave the streets day and night to ensure and assure the security and of course the seas of Dominica, to ensure and to assure our security, our tranquility and the peaceful nature which we know ourselves,” he stated.

In addition, he described the returning nationals as “the real tourists of Dominica.” PM Skerrit explained their lasting economic impact and said, “The returning Dominicans, many of whom have transformed the social and economic landscape of so many communities from Scottshead to Capuchin, from St Joseph across to Lapland, who have built huge homes, brought in money, placed money in the banks, and are employing people.”

Notably, Dominicans between the age of 30-50, are investing in personal homes, rental accommodations, and commercial real estate.

“This is clearly a demonstration of their commitment… recognizing that there are opportunities in Dominica,” said PM Skerrit.

He also welcomed the rise in foreign nationals settling and investing on the island, encouraging them to “bring all their relatives and friends and relocate to Dominica.”

OK2HP: Housing support for public servants

Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit also brought up a breakthrough program at the Budget 2025-2026 Debate - the OK2HP scheme which stands for “Opportunity Knocks 2% Housing Program. This initiative is aimed at improving the living standards of Dominica's public servants - police officers and government workers included.

PM Skerrit reported that this programme includes housing loans at a very reduced rate of 2% which is below the present market average of 7%.

“If a police officer takes a $400,000 loan at 2%, the monthly payment is $1,470. But at 7%, it’s $2,661 per month,” PM Skerrit said.

Notably, over 30 years, the total interest paid at 2% would be around $132,252, compared to $550,046 at 7% which is a difference of over $417,000.

The Prime Minister said that the main aim of this initiative is to make public service a path to homeownership for which many are eligible. Also included is a 6-month grace period for beneficiaries to get settled in their homes before they begin their repayment.