Bahamian man found guilty of sexually abusing his teen daughter

The Bahamian High Court has finally announced a sentence for a father who was found guilty of engaging in unlawful sexual intercourse with his own daughter over a four-year period. As per reports, the High Court has set 11th June, 2025 as the date for sentencing him for his crimes.

According to the reports shared by the authorities, the father of the girl engaged in unlawful sexual intercourse between 2015 and 2019 when she was just around 10 years old. The daughter, who is now 19, revealed to the court that she initially did not share the details of this molestation with anyone due to the fear.

However, by the age of 15, it became too difficult for her to tolerate as she started experiencing nightmares. Therefore, she shared the news with her mother in March 2021 by allowing her to read a journal where she had mentioned about everything that had been happening to her over the years. The daughter later handed over both her journal and cellphone which contained voice recordings of her father to the police. However, neither of them was found at first instance.

The court heard that the sexual intercourse was committed by the father to the teenager in Abaco during his visits in Freeport when she and her brothers stayed with him for the summer vacation.

After all the hearing the Justice Petra Adderley thanked the 9-member jury, including seven women who all fought for around three hours in finding the father of the teenager guilty for his offence. The Justice also reminded the jurors about the burden of proof which has been rested entirely on the prosecution, stating that they had to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant committed the offences.

After the court proved the father guilty, the netizens took to their social media handle and shared their views. As an individual wrote, “The report said the child was 10 years old until aged 19 the abuse went on for. Man disgusting and can't trust you female children around you. No male family member is now trusted unfortunate reality but everyone is getting out in the open and caught. Many more to get caught. The devil lives amongst us.”

“A very evil and sick man.He need to be put away for the rest of his life,” said another user.