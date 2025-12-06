Belize: Mother shares story of son jailed for $30 fine despite paying $370

A man was denied bail and kept in solitary confinement after failing to pay the full $400 fine, despite already paying $370.

Belize: A mother shared with the media that her son spent time in the Belize Central Prison for a $30 unpaid fine. Mary Diana Jex, at age 60, said that her son at 42, named Kevin Michael Jex, was put in jail and was denied bail despite only having a $30 fine to pay. The total court debt was $400, out of which $370 was already paid by her son.

Kevin Jex appeared before the Belize City Magistrate’s Court on November 18, 2025. He was arrested on charges of public drinking at North Front Street on November 16. He had a Belikin beer in his hand at the time of his arrest. Jex pleaded not guilty to the charge and made a request for bail. He was denied his request for lack of special reasons.

The Magistrate set bail at $400, which also required a surety of the same amount. However, Jex could not pay back the money in full amount, which also included outstanding fines from 2013. He was denied bail and kept in prison as he was not able to pay the fine in the given time.

Jex’s mother said that her son has been kept in solitary confinement, what they also call “the hole,” since his arrival in the prison.

Kevin Jex killed a security guard Desmond Miller and was convicted on the charges of murder in 2013. Jex said Miller had been the first to use force by continuously hitting Miller with a piece of wood which led to his death. Jex was sent to prison for life, which was later changed to 8 years.

Mary Diana Jex paid the fine of $30 for her son’s release, but the court denied the payment and said that Kevin Jex must pay the full $400 outstanding fine before he is let out of prison.