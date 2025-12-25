Caribbean Airlines announces Holiday Hours for city ticket offices

City Ticket Offices in Port of Spain, Georgetown, Bridgetown, and Kingston will operate from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on December 24 and December 31, 2025.

25th of December 2025

Caribbean Airlines has introduced special holiday operating times for its City Ticket Offices (CTOs) in Port of Spain (POS), Georgetown (GEO), Bridgetown (BGI) and Kingston (KIN).

The CTOs will open from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm on Wednesday, December 24 and December 31, 2025. It will remain closed on Thursday, December 25, 2025; Friday, December 26, 2025; and Thursday, January 1, 2026.

Caribbean Airlines is advising its customers to plan in advance during the holiday season. It also confirmed that their Reservations Call Centre and Airport Ticket Counters will remain open as per regular hours.

Customers that require help are asked to use the services, while the City Ticket Offices observe the holiday schedule. Patrons can visit the airlines official website - www.caribbean-airlines.com for more information on these offices.

