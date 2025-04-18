Desmond Haynes appointed to ICC Men’s Cricket Committee, joins global cricketing minds
Dr. Haynes joins the committee alongside South Africa’s Temba Bavuma, India’s VVS Laxman, Afghanistan’s Hamid Hassan, and former England batter Jonathan Trott.
18th of April 2025
A former Windies Cricketer and the lead selector for the West Indies senior Men’s team, Desmond Haynes has been appointed to the ICC Men’s Cricket Committee. This marks yet another prestigious honour in the cricketing career of Haynes, who is all set to shape the future of international cricket with his insightful strategies and techniques.
Dr. Haynes joins the committee along with South Africa’s Test and ODI skipper, Temba Bavuma, India’s VVS Laxman, Afghanistan player, Hamid Hassan and ex-England batter, Jonathan Trott. Along with that, the former Indian Captain, Sourav Ganguly has been reappointed as the chairperson of the ICC Men’s Cricket Committee.
The selection of Haynes along with the esteemed panel of cricketing minds is expected to play a significant role in shaping policy and driving the decision-making process in the international cricket. Haynes presence on the committee list is expected to bring a valuable and balanced perspective discussions to the game.
With years of cricketing knowledge, Haynes is expected to bring his strategic mind and administrative experience to this important role on the committee.
Desmond Haynes cricketing career
Notably, a West Indies legend, Dr. Desmond Haynes has played around 116 test matches, and 238 One-Day Internationals for the regional side between 1978 and 1994. Haynes has scored 7847 runs in Tests, including 18 tons and 8648 runs in One Day Internationals, including 17 centuries.
Haynes was also a crucial member of the West Indies squad that lifted the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 1979. His contributions were further recognized when Haynes was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame in June 2021.
President of Cricket West Indies delighted with Haynes appointment
Shedding light on the appointment of Dr. Desmond Haynes to the ICC Men’s Cricket Committee, President of CWI, Kishore Shallow described it as a significant milestone for West Indies Cricket. The President noted that Dr. Haynes has not just brought his legendary status as one of the greatest opening batsmen but has also brought his sharp cricket mind and deep understanding of the modern game.
He further mentioned about his long-career in cricket and noted that his unique insights into both the technical and governance aspects of cricket have made him the worthy of this essential position.
How does ICC Men’s Cricket Committee operate?
The ICC Men’s Cricket Committee operates as a subcommittee of the Chief Executives' Committee. It focuses on matters related to the playing of international cricket. The body plays a significant role in advising on various aspects of the game, which includes, the laws of cricket, playing conditions, umpiring standards, technology implementation and the handling of illegal bowling actions.
Notably, the committee is chaired by a former international cricketer with at least 30 Test matches or national captaincy experience. The members selected in a committee will serve three-year terms, with the chances of re-election for up to three consecutive terms.
