Future track Star? Not in Jamaica, says Asafa Powell, Netizens urge “Don’t Waste Another Talent”

Two-time Olympic Gold medallist and Jamaican star athlete Asafa Powell has called for improvement to the island’s athletic support system. He warned that without change, his son will never don the Jamaica colours on the track or represent the island.

As per reports, the athlete made the statement after a video of his son winning a race went viral, prompting the netizens to address him as the future track star for Jamaica. Reacting to all those comments, the former world record holder Asafa Powell declared that his children will not run for Jamaica unless proper support systems are not put in place.

"Honestly, guys, if the support system doesn’t change, my children will not represent Jamaica,” noted Asafa Powell. While criticizing the support and facilities provided to Jamaican athletes, he added that if he had to do it again, he would not have competed for Jamaica.

He further added that his wife is Canadian and Ghanian so there are vital options for his children. The athlete also mentioned about a moment in 2006, when he was offered millions of US dollars to run for another country. He said that was an initial part of his career, if he would know about the conditions in Jamaica, he would have taken that opportunity back ago.

“I didn’t know what the future holds, but if I knew then what I knew now, I would have taken up that opportunity,” said the former 100m world record holder.

Do not waste talent: Jamaicans urges to Athletic Association

These statements made by the former athlete has raised concerns among the Jamaicans, who took to their social media accounts and has demanded for better facilities for athletes. They added that despite being the most celebrated athlete in the world, Asafa is raising such concerns, then the issue must be taken seriously.

The netizens emphasised the significance of improve facilities and noted that without proper support, the talents of Jamaicans could go waste. As an individual wrote, “That’s a heavy statement from a national icon like Asafa Powell—someone who helped put Jamaica on the global sprinting map. For him to say he wouldn't have done it again, and that his own children won’t represent the country unless things change, is a clear sign that the system is failing our athletes behind the scenes.”

“Talent isn’t the problem. Jamaica has world-class athletes in abundance. But without proper structure, support, and respect for their well-being—what’s the incentive to stay loyal to the flag? It’s not ungrateful—it’s honest. He gave his best to the country, and now he's using his voice to demand better. Maybe it’s time we actually listen.”

Another individual wrote, “He knows what he endured and wants to protect his children while investing in their future. Any good parent would want what they consider best for their children. Can't fault him.”

Asafa Powell remarkable athletic career

Asafa Powell is a two-time Olympic gold medallist and five-time world championships medallist. He has also broken the 00m world record on multiple occasions before his 9.74s was eventually smashed by Bolt with 9.69s at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games.

He is also known as one of the biggest rivals of Usain Bolt and American’s Gatlin. He is one of the most celebrated athletes, who has claimed several medals for her nation at various times.