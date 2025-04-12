Grenada’s Thornia Mitchell shines bright at Mrs. Global 2025 with double victory

Grenadian Thornia Mitchell walked away with two major victories at Mrs. Global 2025, securing Most Talented Delegate and Leader of the Year awards. She lit up the Globe Awards stage with her grace, talent, and unstoppable drive, not only winning the awards but also showcasing the Grenadian culture and talent on an international platform.

The Mrs. Global platform hosted Globe Awards which recognizes the multifaceted brilliance of women, honoring their achievements in career, family, and community. Mrs Grenada Globe, Thornia Mitchell claimed two incredible awards, expressing gratitude for the achievement.

Mrs. Grenada Globe delighted winning two awards

She took to her social media account and said that she is on could nine after winning not one, but two incredible Globe Awards. She added that this platform has not just empowered her but has given her a chance to become the best version of herself in the pageantry world that he would never venture into before.

She further acknowledged Mrs. Grenada Globe and Director Sheena Andrew-Barry for recognizing my potential. She also thanked them for giving her the opportunity to shine. Mrs. Grenada Globe continued and said that their faith has made all the differences and expressed her honour to be a part of this grand journey.

Mitchell further mentioned about her journey at Mrs. Global, describing it as a legacy of inspiration that runs deep. She added that this incredible platform is more than just a title. She called it a movement, a community and a catalyst for change.

Mrs. Global Pageant 2025

Mrs. Global is an annual international beauty pageant that embraces women of all shapes, sizes, and backgrounds. The pageant celebrates the elegance, beauty, charm and relation of marriage and the strength that comes from it.

The finals of the pageant will take place on Saturday, 12th April, 2025 in Shenzhen, China. The Mrs. Globe is a pageant which encourages women to step out of their comfort zones, take risks, and embrace new opportunities.