Windward Islands Under-19 Championship returns to Grenada, set for April 5th-14th

The Windward Islands Under-19 Championship offers young cricketers a platform to showcase their skills and abilities on an international stage.

4th of April 2025

Grenada is all set to host the WINLOTT/ Windward Islands Under-19 Championship, scheduled to take place from 5th to 14th April, 2025. Four teams are all set to compete in six thrilling matches for the trophy and the winning prize money. 

The Windward Islands Under-19 Championship is a great platform, known for providing young cricketers, a platform to showcase their skills, abilities and techniques on an international platform. Sharing a thorough schedule of the matches, the Windward Islands Cricket Board (WICB) reiterated their commitment to the development of young cricketers. 

As per the schedule, the matches will be played at three different playgrounds, including, Tanteen Playing Field, La Sargesse Playing Field and Progress Park. All the competing teams will play six matches, providing greater opportunities for player development. 

WINLOTT’s significant investment at the Windward Islands Under-19 Championship

The CEO of the Windward Islands Cricket Board, Romel Currency shed light on the championship and thanked WILOTT for their continued investment in their young cricketer since 2014. He described Windward Islands Under-19 Cricket Tournament as a cornerstone in developing young talent. He added that this tournament is all set to serve as a crucial stepping stone for players who are aspiring to represent their territories at higher levels of competition. 

The WINLOTT Inc. has also aimed at continuing to provide essential support to the WICB. They noted that they are committed to reinforce its position as a key advocate for youth sports in the region. 

Match Schedule for Windward Islands Under-19 Championship 2025 

Sunday, 6th April, 2025

·         St. Vincent vs Dominica (Tanteen Playing Field)

·         Grenada vs Saint Lucia (La Sargesse Playing Field)

Monday, 7th April, 2025

·         St. Vincent vs Saint Lucia (Tanteen Playing Field)

·         Grenada vs Dominica (La Sargesse Playing Field)

Wednesday, 9th April, 2025 

·         Grenada vs St. Vincent (La Sargesse Playing Field)

·         Dominica vs Saint Lucia (Tanteen Playing Field)

Thursday, 10th April, 2025 

·         St. Vincent vs Dominica (Tanteen Playing Field)

·         Grenada vs Saint Lucia (La Sargesse Playing Field)

Saturday, 12th April, 2025 

·         St. Vincent vs Saint Lucia (Tanteen Playing Field)

·         Grenada vs Dominica (Progress Park)

Sunday, 13th April, 2025

·         Grenada vs St. Vincent (Progress Park)

·         Dominica vs Saint Lucia (Tanteen Playing Field)

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

Dominica carnival seasons begin with Mas Domnik 2024. (Credits: Discover Dominica, Facebook)

Mas Domnik 2024 set to return in Dominica, know events

2nd of January 2024

: Christmas awards ceremony in Regional Police Division #2 of Guyana. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

Guyana: Regional Police Division #2 conducts Christmas awards ceremony

25th of December 2023

Dominica, Malta and St Kitts and Nevis offer most robust due-diligence process: CBI Index 2022

Dominica, Malta and St Kitts and Nevis offer most robust due-diligence process: CBI Index 2022

26th of August 2022

PM Roosevelt Skerrit discussing bilateral ties with UAE Minister Reem Al Hashimi.

Roosevelt Skerrit talks about bilateral ties in a meeting with UAE’s Minister Reem Al hashimi

12th of October 2021

COVID-19 situation gets horrifying in Broward County: Mayor Geller

Florida: Broward County facing COVID-19 increase

23rd of July 2021

Martine Moise back to Haiti from Florida after treatment

Martine Moise back to Haiti from Florida after treatment

19th of July 2021

Jeff Bezos' Gulfstream G700 draws attention at Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport in St Kitts and Nevis

11th of January 2025

USS Truman Collides with Merchant Ship Near Egypt: No Injuries Reported

15th of February 2025