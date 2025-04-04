Windward Islands Under-19 Championship returns to Grenada, set for April 5th-14th

The Windward Islands Under-19 Championship offers young cricketers a platform to showcase their skills and abilities on an international stage.

Grenada is all set to host the WINLOTT/ Windward Islands Under-19 Championship, scheduled to take place from 5th to 14th April, 2025. Four teams are all set to compete in six thrilling matches for the trophy and the winning prize money.

The Windward Islands Under-19 Championship is a great platform, known for providing young cricketers, a platform to showcase their skills, abilities and techniques on an international platform. Sharing a thorough schedule of the matches, the Windward Islands Cricket Board (WICB) reiterated their commitment to the development of young cricketers.

As per the schedule, the matches will be played at three different playgrounds, including, Tanteen Playing Field, La Sargesse Playing Field and Progress Park. All the competing teams will play six matches, providing greater opportunities for player development.

WINLOTT’s significant investment at the Windward Islands Under-19 Championship

The CEO of the Windward Islands Cricket Board, Romel Currency shed light on the championship and thanked WILOTT for their continued investment in their young cricketer since 2014. He described Windward Islands Under-19 Cricket Tournament as a cornerstone in developing young talent. He added that this tournament is all set to serve as a crucial stepping stone for players who are aspiring to represent their territories at higher levels of competition.

The WINLOTT Inc. has also aimed at continuing to provide essential support to the WICB. They noted that they are committed to reinforce its position as a key advocate for youth sports in the region.

Match Schedule for Windward Islands Under-19 Championship 2025

Sunday, 6th April, 2025

· St. Vincent vs Dominica (Tanteen Playing Field)

· Grenada vs Saint Lucia (La Sargesse Playing Field)

Monday, 7th April, 2025

· St. Vincent vs Saint Lucia (Tanteen Playing Field)

· Grenada vs Dominica (La Sargesse Playing Field)

Wednesday, 9th April, 2025

· Grenada vs St. Vincent (La Sargesse Playing Field)

· Dominica vs Saint Lucia (Tanteen Playing Field)

Thursday, 10th April, 2025

· St. Vincent vs Dominica (Tanteen Playing Field)

· Grenada vs Saint Lucia (La Sargesse Playing Field)

Saturday, 12th April, 2025

· St. Vincent vs Saint Lucia (Tanteen Playing Field)

· Grenada vs Dominica (Progress Park)

Sunday, 13th April, 2025

· Grenada vs St. Vincent (Progress Park)

· Dominica vs Saint Lucia (Tanteen Playing Field)