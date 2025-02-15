USS Truman Collides with Merchant Ship Near Egypt: No Injuries Reported
USS Harry S. Truman collides with Panamanian-flagged Besiktas-M off Egypt, but both ships remain safe with no casualties.
15th of February 2025
A tense maritime incident occurred when USS Harry S. Truman collided with Panamanian-flagged Besiktas-M off Egyptian waters late at night. The incident created serious alarm but both ships remained safe with no human casualties while all nuclear propulsion systems of the Truman functioned perfectly.
The accident took place near Port Said which stands as a busy shipping location at the Suez Canal entrance. The Panamanian merchant vessel received damage, but Navy officials are still evaluating the severity of those damages.
Maritime expert Sal Mercogliano has stated that this transportation route stands among the world’s most heavily traveled maritime regions. A ship collision can develop into a serious incident despite the substantial vessel density of 100 ships reportedly present in the area at that time.
Authorities continue to investigate the cause behind the crash. Former US Navy captain Carl Schuster states that vessel navigation in the Suez Canal poses difficulties because ships proceed in tight formations with constrained space to change direction. A limited watery environment such as this requires very precise navigation since even minor mistakes can lead to major accidents according to Schuster.
USS Truman completed two months of demanding Middle Eastern missions before its collision that included bombing attacks against Houthi rebels in Yemen and ISIS facilities in Somalia. The USS Truman experienced the collision as it headed back to the United States from its Greek port visit at Souda Bay.
Official statements
Service personnel in high-pressure positions work continuously at such demanding situations according to a Navy spokesperson. Our relief increases because every crew member stays safe while the ship maintains completely operational status despite this unfortunate contact.
Since 2004 the United States Navy has not experienced a carrier collision until this event which involved the USS Harry S. Truman. The incident specially highlights the continuous need for safety standards operating within the world's most active maritime zones.
