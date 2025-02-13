NASA Monitors Asteroid 2024 YR4 as Potential 2032 Impact Threat

Asteroid 2024 YR4 could release 7.6 megatons of TNT if it strikes Earth, though the probability of a direct hit is only 2.1%.

NASA is tracking an asteroid 2024 YR4 that could potentially collide with Earth on December 22, 2032. The space agency first spotted the object in December 2024 and have been steadily working to refine its orbit to see if there is a danger from here.

If asteroid 2024 YR4 were to strike Earth (based on data from CNEOS), with a guessed size of no bigger than 54 meters, the energy released would be 7.6 megatons of TNT. This is comparable to the Tunguska event of 1908 that caused across many square kilometers of Siberian Forest to burn to ashes. Watch the numbers carefully because the direct hit probability is only 2.1%.

Plotting to tackle Asteroid headed for Earth

NASA and other space agencies around the world are looking into Planetary defense mission options. Techniques like kinetic impactors, similar to the DART mission which successfully deflected an asteroid in 2022. Also, nuclear deflection strategies are being considered by the agency. However, experts warn that fragmenting the asteroid may create an array of dangerous objects rather than prevent an impact entirely.

Reports on 2032 Asteroid 2024 YR4

At the same time tracks using sophisticated telescopes such as the James Webb Space Telescope provide ongoing refinement in asteroid size and trajectory predictions. Should their further tracking suggest that an impact is possible, scientists are looking for ways to mitigate the threat.

The discovery of asteroid 2024 YR4 indicates a need for space agencies to keep investing in planetary defense. NASA and international partners are improving systems for spotting hazardous asteroids early before they pose a threat, to ensure more effective mitigation.

Although the threat of 2024 YR4 remains slight, NASA is advising caution and continuous observation. The space agency will continue to monitor the potentially hazardous asteroid and provide updates, when necessary, as part of its commitment to Earth asteroid hazard response efforts.