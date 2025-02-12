Destiny 2 Introduces Barrow-Dyad Exotic Quest in Episode: Heresy

Bungie has now rolled out Destiny 2's Barrow-Dyad Exotic mission as part of Episode: Heresy. OSK's games latest challenge While Guardians can now proceed and get hold of the powerful Strand submachine by attempting The Taken Path quest that requires. There are complex puzzles to navigate, tough enemies to defeat and the rigorous Derealize mission to finish.

The Challenge: Barrow-Dyad Exotic Quest

In order to begin, players will first need to play The Nether activity and look for a peculiar Taken Blight in areas like the Hall of Souls. Follow the path to find the Blighted Cyst amongst hidden platforms, running a rune puzzle will grant Guardians their first Taken Osseous Fragment. After that, it's on to Eris Morn's Shaping Slab to turn in the fragment and pick up other tasks.

After that, you'll be tasked with collecting additional Taken Osseous Fragments from Lost Sectors such as K1 Revelation on the Moon or Veles Labyrinth in the Cosmodrome. There are three Curses you must break: Endurance, Urgency, and Revenge - collect Taken Relics and slay enemies wherever the curses are out in places such as Sorrow's Harbor and the Hallowed Grove in the EDZ.

Final episodes

The Nether map and the Derealize Exotic quest need players to come back to cross off the location bingo list once all the fragments have been collected. This encounter showcases the Suffocating Terror mechanic and takes players through a multi-phase boss fight. Those who are successful in the treasure quest, will earn themselves the Barrow-Dyad SMG with the Panic Response perk, creating Blight on damage and summoning tracking Blighted Seekers.

The Barrow-Dyad quest, featured by the enlightening firework rewards and strict mechanism, in a very short timespan has become a must play encounter for the Destiny 2 gaming community. This development only advances the game's rich and evolving universe.