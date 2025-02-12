Destiny 2 Introduces Barrow-Dyad Exotic Quest in Episode: Heresy
There are complex puzzles to navigate, tough enemies to defeat and the rigorous Derealize mission to finish.
12th of February 2025
Bungie has now rolled out Destiny 2's Barrow-Dyad Exotic mission as part of Episode: Heresy. OSK's games latest challenge While Guardians can now proceed and get hold of the powerful Strand submachine by attempting The Taken Path quest that requires. There are complex puzzles to navigate, tough enemies to defeat and the rigorous Derealize mission to finish.
The Challenge: Barrow-Dyad Exotic Quest
In order to begin, players will first need to play The Nether activity and look for a peculiar Taken Blight in areas like the Hall of Souls. Follow the path to find the Blighted Cyst amongst hidden platforms, running a rune puzzle will grant Guardians their first Taken Osseous Fragment. After that, it's on to Eris Morn's Shaping Slab to turn in the fragment and pick up other tasks.
After that, you'll be tasked with collecting additional Taken Osseous Fragments from Lost Sectors such as K1 Revelation on the Moon or Veles Labyrinth in the Cosmodrome. There are three Curses you must break: Endurance, Urgency, and Revenge - collect Taken Relics and slay enemies wherever the curses are out in places such as Sorrow's Harbor and the Hallowed Grove in the EDZ.
Final episodes
The Nether map and the Derealize Exotic quest need players to come back to cross off the location bingo list once all the fragments have been collected. This encounter showcases the Suffocating Terror mechanic and takes players through a multi-phase boss fight. Those who are successful in the treasure quest, will earn themselves the Barrow-Dyad SMG with the Panic Response perk, creating Blight on damage and summoning tracking Blighted Seekers.
The Barrow-Dyad quest, featured by the enlightening firework rewards and strict mechanism, in a very short timespan has become a must play encounter for the Destiny 2 gaming community. This development only advances the game's rich and evolving universe.
Latest
- Saint Lucia to celebrates 46 Years of Independence with Laborie Music Festival
-
Best Honeymoon Destination for 2025: Saint Lucia tops US News & World Report list
-
Antigua and Barbuda Government invests $40 Million to expand Antigua Cruise Port, construction starts March 2025
-
Film Focus Nevis: New Platform for Local Talent and Global Cinema
-
Kayak Mas 2025: Carriacou Carnival to celebrate cultural heritage and hurricane recovery
Related Articles
30th of October 2024
13th of February 2024
9th of November 2023
3rd of September 2022
9th of August 2022
14th of February 2022
1st of September 2021
9th of December 2020