SKN Labour Party celebrates three years in office with Church Service

Basseterre, St Kitts and Nevis: The long-standing political party of the Federation - the St Kitts and Nevis Labour Party celebrated its 3rd anniversary in office with a special church service on Sunday, 3rd August 2025. The gathering was held at the New Testament Church of God, located on Central Street in Basseterre.

This celebration marked three years of St Kitts-Nevis Labour Party, under the leadership of Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew, who joined the office on August 5, 2022. To honor this milestone, the members of the SKNLP and their supporters came together to reflect, appreciate, and pray for continued strength, guidance, and unity in the future years.

Notably, the ceremony was hosted by Marsha Tamika Hendreson, Member of Parliament and Minister of Tourism, Civil aviation, Employment and Urban development of St Kitts and Nevis, under PM Drew’s administration.

“Three years of successful governance” - PM Drew

In a post shared on Facebook PM Drew read, “Today, the leadership and supporters of the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party gathered in worship to give thanks to God for three years of successful governance. We remain grateful for the continued support of the people as we work together to build a stronger, more inclusive nation.”

The Prime Minister also extended his gratitude for Pastor Hepburn and the congregation of the New Testament Church of God for their warm welcome and joyful service.

Prime Minister Drew won the 2022 general elections by winning six of the eleven contested seats. He was appointed as the successor of current Foreign Affairs Minister, Denzil Douglas, who stepped down from the position of SKNLP’s leader in 2021.

St Kitts-Nevis Labour Party was found in 1932 and is the oldest active political party in the English-speaking Caribbean