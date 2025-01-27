PM Dr Terrance Drew reaffirms Labour Party's commitment to St Kitts and Nevis at 93rd anniversary church service

PM Terrance Drew extended gratitude to Minister Maynard and the comrades for their warm welcome and making their 93rd anniversary ‘unforgettable’.

The St Kitts and Nevis Labour Party celebrated their 93rd anniversary with a church service at The Good News Baptist Church in Lime Kiln on Sunday. During the ceremony, the Political Leader of the governing SKNLP and Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Terrance Drew reiterated their commitment to continuing to make efforts for the upliftment and the development of the Federation.

Sharing the glimpses of the ceremony on his official Facebook handle, the Prime Minister described it as a ‘meaningful time’ shared with the comrades and the congregation. The ceremony was hosted by Minister of Public Infrastructure, Konris G Maynard and the comrades of Constituency #3.

PM Terrance Drew extended gratitude to Minister Maynard and the comrades for their warm welcome and making their 93rd anniversary ‘unforgettable’. He also thanked Pastor Richards and the church for the welcome as they all gathered together to thank God for His continued guidance and blessings on the St Kitts and Nevis Labour Party.

St Kitts and Nevis Labour Party recalled achievements

The ceremony was conducted under the theme, “For the good that we can do,” attended by several ministers and delegates who recalled the achievements of the Labour Party over the years. The delegates aimed at continuing to make efforts and work for the development of the people and the nation.

They mentioned about the significant achievements recorded by the country in various sectors including healthcare, education, tourism, agriculture and many others and aimed at elevating the overall quality of life of all the citizens of St Kitts and Nevis.

They also reflected on the lives and times of the Great Pioneers of St Kitts and Nevis who have passed away but their shoulders always stood by the labour party. The authorities aimed at celebrating the legacy of their lives, labors, toils, tears and triumphs.

“The Great Labour Movement cares about All the People and especially, the working-class people, those who would have worked so hard in the Sugar Industry and those who continue in the struggle and fight for democracy and equality,” said Minister Denzil Douglas.

St Kitts and Nevis Labour Party celebrates 93 years

The St Kitts-Nevis Labour Party was founded in 1932 and became the oldest political party not only in St. Kitts and Nevis but in the entire English-speaking Caribbean. Dr Terrance Drew shed light on the collaboration of the party with its sister organisation, the Saint Kitts and Nevis Trades and Labour Union.

He added that their collaboration has brought democracy, negotiated independence, enabled land ownership for ordinary people, introduced comprehensive secondary education, universal healthcare, social security, the housing revolution, and the transition from a sugar-based economy. The Prime Minister added that the Labour Party has set the foundation for a modern St Kitts and Nevis.

“Join me in congratulating the Party as it celebrates this momentous achievement. I sincerely thank the leadership over the many years and especially the rank and file—the comrades of our great Party,” said PM Drew.

Leaders of St Kitts and Nevis Labour Party over the years

· 1945 – 1978: Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw

· 1978 – 1979: Paul Southwell

· 1979 – 1989: Lee Moore

· 1989 – 2021: Dr Denzil Douglas

· 2021- now: Dr Terrance Drew