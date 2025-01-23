PM Terrance Drew discusses plan to strengthen Citizenship by Investment Programme at London’s event

The Prime Minister and Minister of Citizenship and Immigration, Dr Terrance Drew represented St Kitts and Nevis at the “Future of Citizenship by Investment” dialogue, held at the Wilton Park, London, United Kingdom from 20th to 22nd January, 2025.

The three day event brought together leaders from Eastern Caribbean nations who are providing Citizenship by Investment Programmes providing a platform to discuss the significant measures to enhance and elevate Citizenship by Investment Programmes in the coming years. This event welcomed regional and global stakeholders, academic experts and senior representatives from other governments, that joined the event with a vision to enhance and elevate the integrity, transparency and authenticity of the programme.

The “Future of Citizenship by Investment” was conducted with a vision to provide a platform for all stakeholders to build on their understanding and clarify concerns of the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programmes across the region. The main motive of this dialogue was to strengthen the authenticity of the process and the long-term vision and role of CBI Programmes in the Eastern Caribbean.

The Prime Minister Terrance Drew was accompanied by Garth Wilkin, the Attorney General and Chair of the Board of Directors of the Citizenship by Investment Unit of St Kitts and Nevis, Calvin St Juste. PM Drew participated in a panel of Caribbean Heads of government during his participation at the Future of Citizenship by Investment in London. This panel discussion brought Caribbean leaders together, sharing their perspectives on progress over the next year and the long-term strategic vision for CBI in their respective countries.

Objectives of the Future of Citizenship by Investment dialogue

The event brought the leaders of the five Caribbean CBI jurisdictions including Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Saint Lucia, St Kitts and Nevis and Grenada and conducted discussions with a vision to examine the role of the new regional regulator for CBI, coordinated by the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) paid for with CBI revenues.

Along with that, the leaders also exchanged significant dialogues on the striking concerns about the role of Citizenship by Investment Programme in Eastern Caribbean nations. The leaders shared their respective perspectives during the meetings and highlighted about the risks generated by the CBI to the nations and its international partners, aiming to tackle all those with a vision to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the Citizenship by Investment Programme of their respective nations.

The leaders focused on the preventive measures in order to promote and foster the integrity and the overall reputation of the programme.

PM Terrance Drew’s vision for CBI Programme of St Kitts and Nevis

The Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis shed light on the Citizenship by Investment Programme of St Kitts and Nevis and aimed at making tireless efforts in order to maintain the highest standards of professionalism, enhancing international cooperation, and ensuring rigorous due diligence.

He added that they are committed to implement crucial decisions for the enhancement of Citizenship by Investment Programme of St Kitts and Nevis.