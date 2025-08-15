Japan and St Kitts and Nevis deepen ties with appointment of Ambassador MIYASAKA Yusuke

St Kitts and Nevis: The Government of Japan and the Government of the Federation have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen bilateral ties with the recent appointment of MIYASAKA Yusuke as the Non Resident Ambassador of Japan to St Kitts and Nevis, marking a new step forward in opening new ways of collaboration between the two nations.

During a recent meeting, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Denzil Douglas officially welcomed Ambassador Yusuke and greatly appreciated Japan’s support over the years in the health, fisheries, education, and disaster risk reduction sectors. Also, he highlighted that the nation has played a great role in the progress and well being of the people of the twin island nation.

Japan offers continuous support to St Kitts and Nevis

In response, Ambassador MIYASAKA shared his joy for being a part of this great opportunity to see the traditional relations between the two countries grow stronger. He also shared that the government of Japan is ready to support St Kitts and Nevis wherever possible.

Further, He emphasised his pleasure to have Minister Douglas take part in the National Day Event for EXPO 2025 in Japan. This event will serve as a very important stage for cultural exchange and will also foster more cooperation.

Celebrating 40 years of diplomatic ties

Notably, this meeting also marked a special occasion for both Japan and St Kitts and Nevis as they celebrate 40 years of strong diplomatic relations in 2025. Over the past four decades, the relationship has grown in key sectors, which have been characterized by mutual respect and common vision for sustainable development.

Both of the Governments are sure that the relationship between the two nations will grow stronger, as they hope for more opportunities in the future to work together in new fields which will benefit citizens of both Japan and St Kitts and Nevis.