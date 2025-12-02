Dominica implements new minimum wage structure, increases pay across major sectors

From December 1, 2025, workers across agriculture, tourism, and service sectors in Dominica will see pay raises of 20–30% under the new minimum wage.

Dominica: The Government of Dominica has implemented a new national minimum wage structure. The new rates took effect from today, December 1, 2025, and are followed by the government’s promise made in the 2025 Budget Address.

The government has also appointed a Minimum Wage Advisory Board to represent both public and private sectors, as well as employer and trade union groups. Their tasks are to research the job market and examination of wages in other OECS nations. Dominica ordered an increase in its minimum wage last set in 2021.

The Cabinet has approved the new rates of the Labour Standards (Minimum Wage) Order, 2025. This order includes farm workers, factory personnel, cashiers, cooks, bar staff, security personnel – including private clients – and at-home healthcare providers. Wages for most workers will be raised by 20 to 30%.

Workers and labourers in the agricultural sector will be making $9.75 per hour as opposed to $7.50 per hour according to the 2021 rate. There are daily paid workers, who work in factories, tourism and manufacturing, for whom the hourly rate will go up from $7.50 to $9. In the case of cashiers and receptionists, a jump to $9.42 per hour from $7.25 per hour in 2021 has been noted.

Others included in the new minimum wage structure are:-

Home assistants with meals ($240/wk from $200/wk in 2021)

Home assistants without meals ($300/wk from $250/wk in 2021)

Home assistants live-in ($264/wk from $220/wk in 2021)

Cooks ($9.00/hr from $7.25/hr in 2021)

Bartenders, servers, room attendants, groundsmen, and public area attendants ($9.00/hr from $7.24/hr in 2021)

Vehicle drivers/messengers ($9.00/hr from $7.50/hr in 2021)

Security guards ($9.60/hr from $8.00/hr in 2021)

Janitors/sanitization workers ($9.00/hr from $7.24/hr in 2021)

Other unskilled workers like labourers in the construction industry or handymen ($9.00/hr from $7.50/hr in 2021)

The government said these new rates are a move towards a fair wage structure. This new structure will promote wage increases for low income workers and help families meet basic needs. It is also a big step towards strengthening social protection and fostering economic stability.