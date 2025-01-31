Deane-Glasford Primary School celebrates 25 years of renaming, PM Drew attends assembly

31st of January 2025

The Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr Terrance Drew visited his alma mater, Deane-Glasford Primary School on Tuesday for a special assembly in recognition of the school’s 25th anniversary. The ceremony was celebrated under the theme, “Celebrating 25 Years of Shaping Minds, Changing Lives, and Inspiring Greatness”, attended by all the current and past staff and students of the school. 

It was on 28th January, 2000, that the St. Peters Primary School was renamed the Deane Glasford Primary School. It was named after Martha Deane and Doris Glasford. Therefore, the school hosted a ceremony, celebrating 25 years since the renaming of the school.

Sharing the glimpses of his visit on his social media account, PM Terrance Drew said, “Yesterday, I had the distinct pleasure of being invited to recount my days as a student at Deane-Glasford Primary School during a special assembly commemorating the 25th anniversary of the school’s name change.”

The special assembly featured several acts and programmes, including poetry, dance, song, renditions, along with the remarks by officials including, the Prime Minister, who is also a past student of the school. The leader of the Federation acknowledged the services of Deane-Glasford Primary School, noting that it has served the people of St. Peter’s extraordinarily well and boasted many prominent alumni which has contributed to development of the nation at various levels.

He extended best wishes and prayed for the continuous success of the school in their significant anniversary celebration. 

PM Terrance Drew recalled his beautiful memories with Deane-Glasford Primary School

The Prime Minister Terrance Drew recalled all his memories with the school and said that he entered the institution in early 1980s. He added the school was not as big then as they would imagine, but it was still extremely special due to the great teachers he had. He acknowledged the importance of teachers in his life and said, “Even though life then was a bit more challenging than now, our teachers were dedicated to us. So, we would not be what we are today if it were not for our teachers.”

He also mentioned about playing football and basketball and added that sports time used to be fun for him and all his classmates. The leader shared several memories of his school time and acknowledged the continuous efforts of the school, which is contributing to the upliftment and advancement of not only the students but the community as a whole. 

Committed to advance Education Sector: PM Terrance Drew 

PM Drew also honoured past and present educators and inspired students to strive for excellence. He added that they all are making significant efforts and are implementing several strategies with a vision to enhance the quality and relevance of education sector in St Kitts and Nevis. 

He also focused on adopting several educational tools to create challenging and thoughtful learning experiences aiming to create a successful learner outcomes. 

