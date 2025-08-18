Hurricane Erin moves North of Lesser Antilles, Dominica safe for now as Category 5 storm packs 160 mph Winds

As of 11:20 a.m., Erin’s center was located near 19.7°N, 62.8°W, about 105 miles north of Anguilla.

Dominica remains outside the direct path of the powerful Hurricane Erin, which at this time is moving west-northwest just north of the Lesser Antilles.

As of 11: 20 a.m., Erin’s center was positioned at 19.7°N latitude and 62.8°W longitude which is about 105 miles north of Anguilla. The Category 5 hurricane is traveling at a fast speed with maximum sustained winds at 160 mph (260 km/h). Hurricane-force winds extend about 30 miles from the storm’s core.

While the system does not present a threat to Dominica itself, outlying rain bands and trailing moisture are forecast to bring showers and isolated thunderstorms across the island over the week. Also, meteorologists warn that a moist southerly wind flow behind Erin that can amplify the rain, heightening the risk of flash flooding.

Authorities are calling on local residents of those areas that have high incidence of floods and landslides to stay aware. The Dominica Meteorological Service also cautioned that there will remain threats in the form of falling rocks at high altitude.

A Small Craft Advisory and High Surf Warning is still in force. Emergency managers are advising small craft operators to secure boats and to stay away from dangerous marine conditions. Sea bathers are strongly urged to stay out of the water until the advisories are lifted.

Although not on Erin’s main path, Dominica may still see secondary effects which may include strong wind, heavy rain, and rough weather at sea. The situation can change anytime and residents must stay alert, monitor official sources for more updates and be prepared.

The public is asked to check in with the Dominica Meteorological Service and local authorities for the latest information on Hurricane Erin’s progress which remains at the highest spot on the Saffir-Simpson scale.