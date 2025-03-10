St. Kitts Music Festival takes over Times Square, highlights Island’s Premier music experience

With its display in the heart of New York city, the St. Kitts Music Festival is all set to showcase their vibrant culture and musical heritage to the world.

The highly anticipated and popular music festival of the Federation, St. Kitts Music Festival has taken center stage in one of the world’s most iconic locations, Times Square, New York where bright lights, bold energy, and unforgettable moments collide. The festival is making waves on the global stage, showcasing the island’s premier music experience to the world.

With its display in the heart of New York city, the St. Kitts Music Festival is all set to showcase their vibrant culture and musical heritage to the world. Scheduled from 26th to 28th June, 2025, the event promises an unforgettable celebration of music, culture, and Caribbean vibes right here in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The St. Kitts Music Festival is a grand festive occasion which is known for immersing the attendees in the sounds of the Caribbean region. From reggae to soca, hip-hop to Rhythm and Blues, it’s a celebration of music, culture, and life that is truly unforgettable.

Netizens beam with pride and excitement

Following the beautiful display of the St. Kitts Music Festival at the Times Square, the citizens from St. Kitts and Nevis beamed with pride and excitement. They took to their social media account and expressed delight at seeing the festival turning up bigger and brighter in Times Square. They also acknowledged the Minister of Tourism, Marsha Henderson and said that this milestone reflects her tireless efforts to put St. Kitts and Nevis on the global stage.

An individual wrote, “So happy and delight to see St. Kitts Music Festival shining in the world. Kudos to the leaders of St. Kitts and Nevis. Well, done.” “Wow, so happy and overjoyed to see this, well done Marsha Henderson and her colleagues in the Drew-led Labour Administration.”

St. Kitts Music Festival 2025

The authorities have already unveiled an exciting line-up of artists, who are all ready to set the stage on fire. Shedding light on the line-up, the organizers noted that it is all set to offer three magical nights of nonstop music, pure energy and legendary moments.

The St Kitts Music Festival Executive Committee announced the addition of singers including, Romain Virgo, Barrington Levy, Trilla G, Signal Band, Virgil, Hodge Yung Bredda, Patrice Roberts, Collin Wyatt, Christopher Martin, Jah Vinci, Chronic Law, Spice, Vybz Kartel, Shenseea, Jennifer Hudson, Ayra Starr, Kes the Band and Dejour.

The tickets for the highly-anticipated St. Kitts Music Festival are also available. The interested individual can avail Early Bird Special tickets at EC$135, available at 15th March, 2025. The VIP and VVIP tickets are also available at regular prices.