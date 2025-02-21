St. Kitts Music Festival 2025: Lineup revealed for three nights of legendary music and entertainment

The authorities have revealed a full lineup of the artists for the 2025 edition of St. Kitts Music Festival.

The three nights of nonstop music, pure energy and legendary moments are all set to return to St. Kitts and Nevis, with local, national and international singers headlining the 2025 edition of St. Kitts Music Festival. Event scheduled to take place from 26th to 28th June, 2025 will offer an unforgettable experience, positioning St. Kitts and Nevis as a premier cultural and entertainment destination.

As per the details, the authorities announced a full lineup of the artists for the 2025 edition of St. Kitts Music Festival on 20th February, 2025. The St. Kitts Music Festival Executive Committee announced the addition of singers including, Romain Virgo, Barrington Levy, Trilla G, Signal Band, Virgil, Hodge Yung Bredda, Patrice Roberts, Collin Wyatt, Christopher Martin, Jah Vinci, Chronic Law and Spice to the impressive lineup. They will join the likes of Vybz Kartel, Shenseea, Jennifer Hudson, Ayra Starr, Kes the Band and Dejour who were previously announced.

Complete line-up of artists for St Kitts Music Festival 2025

Thursday, 26th June, 2025

The artists that will be grace the stage with their electrifying performances, include, Shenseea, Patrice Roberts, AkaiiUSweet, Signal Band, Trilla-G, Yung Bredda, Tobap, Kes The Band, Kollision Band and Honey Bees String Band.

Friday, 27th June, 2025

The artists to headline the stage on the second day, include, Vybz Kartel, Chronic Law, DJ Tero, Barrington Levy, Dejour, Ideli Napi, Spice, St. Kitts Steel Orchestra, Collin Wyatt and Jah Vinci.

Saturday, 28th June, 2025

The third day include the artists such as Jennifer Hudson, Ayra Starr, Romain Virgo, Christopher Martin, Abena Amory, Virgil Hodge and Nicholas Branker.

Tickets for St Kitts Music Festival 2025

The VIP and VVIP Tickets are now available at regular prices and can be purchased through the official website of St. Kitts Music Festival. The Early Bird Special will also be made available until 15th March, 2025.

Minister Marsha Henderson's take on St. Kitts Music Festival 2025

The Minister of Tourism, Marsha Henderson announced the final wave of acts for the St. Kitts Music Festival 2025. She emphasised on the festival and said that it is more than just a music. She described the festival as a bold expression of their vision, culture, and ambition. The Minister called the festival, a testament to their unwavering commitment and dedication to positioning St Kitts as a premier tourism destination, blending adventure, entertainment, and rich cultural heritage.

She aimed at inviting visitors not only to enjoy festival but to immerse themselves in the history, breathtaking landscapes, and warm hospitality of the Federation. The Minister asserted that with a backdrop of stunning visuals and adventures, the St. Kitts Music Festival delivers unmatched value, bringing together a dynamic mix of artist that captivate and inspire audiences from around the world.

Minister Henderson further added that their stages will come alive with diverse sounds, resonating the audience from all walks of life. She also emphasised on the benefits and noted that the festival will play a significant role in attracting visitors, boosting local businesses and driving economic impact.