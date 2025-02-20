St Kitts and Nevis launches Cyber Nations Program 2025 to train and certify 100 in cybersecurity

This training initiative aims to equip citizens with the skills needed to thrive in the digital economy.

St Kitts and Nevis: The Government has officially launched the Cyber Nations Program 2025 with an aim to empower, train and certify around 100 individuals in the field of cybersecurity.

This newly launched training initiative has been designed with a vision to equip citizens with the skills that are required to succeed in the digital economy.

The ceremony was hosted on Tuesday, which was attended by several government officials, representatives from the ICT sector, education sector, national security personnel, and participants who are seeking to seize this opportunity.

Collaboration between St. Kitts and Nevis and Canadian company

Cyber Nations Program 2025 is launched in collaboration between the Government of St Kitts and Nevis and Protexxa, a renowned Canadian cybersecurity platform and services company.

It has been initiated with the primary aim of equipping the participants with internationally acclaimed certificates and providing them with the learning opportunities in the developing field of cybersecurity.

This initiative will play a significant role in opening multiple doors for career growth, enhancing financial stability and promoting national resilience in an era where cybersecurity is more important than ever.

What’s in it for the participants

The participants will be provided hands on training from industry-leading experts. Following that, they will be awarded with Cyber Security certificate from a Canadian Post-secondary Institution. On completion the candidate will be placed in a paid, 12-month cybersecurity analyst role. This training would play a significant role in helping them grow in one of the world’s most in-demand fields.

Cyber Security Program 2025 to improve digital literacy: PM Terrance Drew

Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew shed light on the significance of the Cyber Security Program and called it crucial for enhancing and improving the skills of the citizens in the digital economy.

“It will help to protect our nation and our future and help to transform St. Kitts and Nevis into a Sustainable Island State. This is how we power progress,” said PM Terrance Drew.

PM Drew said that they are looking forward to build a nation that is not only technologically advanced but also resilient. He therefore, shared his vision to providing citizens with the knowledge that will be helpful to them not only as consumers, but as professionals, entrepreneurs, and problem-solvers in the global marketplace.

PM Terrance Drew has the vision to make St. Kitts and Nevis, a hub for digital innovation. He added that this program will play a significant in creating job opportunities for the citizens, leading the nation towards their agenda of making St. Kitts and Nevis, a sustainable island state.

The Prime Minister said that this program will benefit around 25,000 citizens, improving digital literacy and preparing nation for every type of digital transformation.