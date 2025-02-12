PM Drew highlights World Bank Report's role in addressing St Kitts and Nevis revenue sharing issue

Emphasising on the report, PM Drew noted that this World Bank report provides an expert-driven recommendations for a just financial arrangement.

The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Terrance Drew highlighted about the comprehensive report shared by World Bank during the second roundtable of 2025, stating that it would play a significant role in resolving the long-standing issue of fair sharing of revenue between the islands of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Emphasising on the report, PM Drew noted that this World Bank report provides an expert-driven recommendations for a just financial arrangement. Emphasising on the lender’s comprehensive report, the Labour leader described it a ‘breakthrough’ in the financial history of the Federation.

The leader of the nation highlighted about the unresolved issue of fair revenue by the past governments. He added that they have been failed miserably to develop a structured and transparent model.

“Today, for the first time, we have an expert-backed framework to guide us toward a fair and sustainable solution,” said PM Terrance Drew.

As per the details, the recommendations shared by World Bank include an economic assessment and financial models. All these recommendations will play a significant role in ensuring the fair distribution of revenues between the islands.

Government is committed to ensure fair and transparent sharing of revenue: PM Drew

Premier of Nevis Mark Brantley, has also engaged in several significant discussions with PM Drew in the past with both agreeing to work towards an agreement that gives Nevis a rightful share of national revenues while maintaining a fiscal balance within the nation.

Expressing that all concerned quarters are determined to get the work done, PM Drew said fair revenue-sharing is a fundamental issue that must be resolved to strengthen national unity and economic cooperation.

The PM further added that the government will be working in tandem with significant stakeholders, including the Premier Brantley-led Nevis Island Administration and the Federal Cabinet, aiming to finalize a fair, transparent and sustainable revenue-sharing model.

“This is a new era for St. Kitts and Nevis,” the PM said, adding, “We will ensure that every dollar is accounted for and that every Kittitian and Nevisian benefits from our national wealth.”

Sources in the government said more updates related to the matter will be provided soon as talks progress further and legislative measures are prepared.

What Premier Brantley said in 2024

In early 2024, Premier Brantley expressed hope that the issue of equitable sharing of revenues generated by St. Kitts and Nevis’ Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme between the islands would be resolved fast.

He said this after meeting Drew in mid-February last year.

“On the issue of ‘Fair Share’, in my last conversation with Dr Drew we discussed this and I do not want to speak out of turn because I anticipate that he will want to say something on this in short order,” Brantley said then.

The premier added that he was told the matter was about to be resolved. He said he would allow PM Drew to give updates on the development and hoped the problem-solving moment would arrive soon.

PM Drew and Mark Brantley have had detailed discussions on the long-debated issue since the former became the prime minister in August 2022.

According to the Nevis premier, just as St. Kitts has done over the CBI’s history, his island should also gain from the federal resources. He claimed the CBI proceeds should be fairly apportioned on a pro-rata basis.

PM Drew had said a committee would be formed towards resolving the matter and help would be sought from external agencies to analyse a revenue-sharing mechanism between St. Kitts and Nevis.

The prime minister also said during the Roundtable that St. Kitts and Nevis has secured funding for its inaugural geothermal energy project and that the initiative will benefit both the islands, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to national unity in economic progress.