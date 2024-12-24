Jamaica secures 178,000 new air-arrival seats for 2024-25 winter season

This figure was unveiled by the Minister of Tourism of Jamaica, Edmund Bartlett during the Jamaica Tourist Board’s (JTB) Annual Appreciation Breakfast, held at the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA).

This winter season, Jamaica has secured 178,000 new air-arrival seats as compared to any other winter season in the nation’s history, marking this to be the highly anticipated festive season for the country.

Emphasising on these figures, Minister Bartlett asserted that the addition of the new seats represents an increase in the number of arrivals from several major gateways, coming to Jamaica.

This inclusion of 74,000 more seats out of the US; 78,000 additional seats from Canada represents an expansion of 35% as compared to the last winter. While, the Caribbean has offered in this expansion with over 1,000 more seats.

Addition of seats to break records

Shedding light on the addition of seats, Minister Bartlett expressed confidence and said that this season is set to be the best on record.

He added that this increase in the number of seats would play a significant role in boosting the tourism sector of the country and creating several opportunities for the local citizens.

He added that this remarkable increase in the arrival of visitors would also promote local businesses, giving them an opportunity to exhibit, sell and promote their locally produced goods.

Minister Bartlett recognized tourism workers

The Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett also lauded the tourism workers for the significant role they have played in shaping the visitor’s experience. He called these tourism workers, the true ‘backbone’ of the industry who has made significant efforts with a vision to promote the tourism sector of the country.

Minister Bartlett said that this significant growth highlights that they are closer to meet their projections for 2024, aiming to bring around 4,300,000 visitors.

“This winter tourist season will bring us closer to our goal of attracting 5,000,000 visitors annually,” said Minister Bartlett.

Growth in tourism to promote several other sectors

Minister Bartlett said that the boost in tourism will also play a crucial role in creating job opportunities and generating a large amount of revenue.

He also aimed at utilizing the money earned from the tourism wisely. The Minister highlighted their plans for maintaining roads, fixing hospitals, improving schools, providing water, and making Jamaica a better place for all.